Demolition work starts on Bargara Hotel

Bargara Beach Hotel demolition is expected to finish before the year ends.

BARGARA Hotel’s general manager Greg Felgate said it had been hard looking at the burnt-out shell of Bargara’s main watering hole for the past few months, but promised the new hotel would be better than ever.

The pub was gutted by a fire in the early hours of July 5 and has been closed ever since.

The fire, which was deemed not suspicious, will end up putting the hotelout of business for more than a year.

“It’s all progressing really well and they’re hoping to have it demolished by the 18th or 20th of December,” Mr Felgate said.

“They’ll be finished and then they’ll start staging works early next year so we’re real happy.

“We’ve got everything sorted now and we’re moving forward, finally.”

He said all things going to schedule the pub would be rebuilt by the end of September next year.

“At the end of the day the Paynters have been a great company – they’ve grasped the bull by the horns and they’ve got it sorted real quick, which is good,” he said.

He said the original plan was to have things finished by mid-next year, but the process of sorting through insurance paperwork, having tests done and boxes ticked took a bit more time than originally anticipated.

And while he said it’s been hard seeing the old pub standing empty, Mr Felgate said the whole team was looking forward to the new establishment.

“It’ll be a fantastic pub – it’ll be an icon,” he said.

“We’re not holding back with it – put it that way.

“It’ll have a cocktail lounge and cocktail bar and it’ll be very swish.”