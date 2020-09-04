Demolition starts soon to make way for new fast food outlet

THE burgers are one step closer at Hungry Jack's on Bargara Rd with the operational works approval.

And they are wasting no time progressing with the project with demotion of the existing structures on the site scheduled to begin next week, according to the applicant for the project DCB Developments.

This is set to be the region's third Hungry Jack's outlet, and it will be situated by the road from the recently established KFC and across from Domino's Pizza in Bundaberg East.

A DCB Developments spokesperson said with operational works received and approved, prestart was booked for September 8.

With design now finalised, once the demolition stage is completed construction will start.

"The design is in accordance with the current DA," the spokesperson said.

Plans are underway to deliver a Hungry Jacks store to East Bundaberg, with the development application set to be submitted.

The new Hungry Jack's site is on 119-121 Bargara Rd, Bundaberg East and the proposed plans include a dual-lane drive-through, 16 parking spaces and entry and exit to the restaurant on Morrison St off the busy street.

According to the spokesperson, the location was chosen because of the strong growth in the region and demand for options on this side of town.

