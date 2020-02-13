Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Demolition planned at heritage CBD synagogue

by Thomas Morgan
13th Feb 2020 4:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

PARTS of a historic synagogue that has stood for 135 years could be demolished under a proposal receiving public feedback.

Plans submitted to Brisbane City Council show the rear hall of The Brisbane Synagogue at 98 Margaret St in the City will be removed.

Stairs and other more recent additions would also be removed.

The parts, built between 1955 and 1990, would be replaced by grass.

Floor plans show the proposal for demolition of the 1955-era hall at the rear of the heritage building. Picture: BVN/Urbis/PD Online.
Floor plans show the proposal for demolition of the 1955-era hall at the rear of the heritage building. Picture: BVN/Urbis/PD Online.

"The 1855 synagogue will remain, and structures with heritage significance will not be removed," the application to Brisbane City Council said.

"The 1955 rear hall is not a significant element of the place."

A historic photo of the Brisbane Synagogue taken in the early 20th Century. Picture: State Library of Queensland/PD Online
A historic photo of the Brisbane Synagogue taken in the early 20th Century. Picture: State Library of Queensland/PD Online

Owing to the demolition around a heritage-listed building, the application was assessed as being impact-level, which requires a period of public consultation.

A heritage impact statement conducted by an external company assessed that the plan posed no threat to the 1885 structure.

The Brisbane Synagogue has sat on Margaret St for 135 years. Picture: Google.
The Brisbane Synagogue has sat on Margaret St for 135 years. Picture: Google.
brisbane city council brisbane synagogue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Child to be flown for surgery after dog attack

        premium_icon UPDATE: Child to be flown for surgery after dog attack

        News A toddler with significant facial wounds and a fracture to the skull is being treated at the Bundaberg Hospital after a dog attack.

        $1.2m property with panoramic views hits market

        premium_icon $1.2m property with panoramic views hits market

        Property This million dollar property has the views to match the price tag.

        Inquiry counsel visits Paradise Dam before hearing

        premium_icon Inquiry counsel visits Paradise Dam before hearing

        News Preliminary hearing will be held next Thursday in the Mags Court.

        Local hospital staff help to save more lives

        premium_icon Local hospital staff help to save more lives

        News Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has taken out the top spot in Bundaberg and...

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:30 PM