DEMOLITION DERBY: Seaside homes have got to go

WHEN it comes to property, location is said to be king.

But for property owners who've found their dream location, sometimes the house doesn't always live up to expectations.

So what do you do when you've fallen in love with the stunning ocean views but the house just doesn't cut the mustard?

Since February Bundaberg Regional Council has received four submissions to demolish houses on prime blocks - three at Bargara and one at Woodgate.

Two of the oceanfront properties are along Bargara's Woongarra Scenic Dr and a two-storey Woodgate home on The Esplanade is also facing the chopping block.

Bargara real estate agent and Richardson and Wrench principal Le-Anne Allen said she knew one of the properties well and understood it was a dream retirement location for a couple who brought the house a number of years ago.

"It's a prime location,” she said.

"I see it as a positive sign, people are really appreciating the location and lifestyle we have here.

"Oceanfront land is becoming so coveted.

"There's a real focus on the coast at the moment.”

Ms Allen said sometimes the cost to demolish and rebuild could actually be more cost effective than completely refurnishing an existing home.

"If you're refurbishing or renovating you are confined by what you have instead of starting again and building exactly what you want,” she said.

But the exercise doesn't come cheap.

Dallas Hanlon of Hanlon Excavation and Demolition has been knocking down buildings for more than 30 years and said the cost to demolish a residential home started around $30,000.

"Anywhere between $30,000 to $45,000 to demolish a home,” he said.

"Every property has it's own specifications so it does depend a bit.

"It's out with the old and in with the new.”

But it might surprised many people to know that up to half the experience is as a result of dumping fees.

"It's $100 a tonne to dump concrete,” he said.

"If you've got wood or plasterboard or other material mixed in with it, then it's $130 a tonne.

"I'd say tip costs are at least half of the cost to demolish a residential house.”

And if you've got any asbestos, Mr Hanlon said you could be been looking at an additional $20,000 to cover costs associated with removing the dangerous material.

"Just the cost for the vacuum is about $6000.”