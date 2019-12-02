Demolition starts at Bargara Beach Hotel

FIRST LOOK: Artist impression of the rebuild for the Bargara Beach Hotel.

DEMOLITION of the burnt down Bargara Beach Hotel has officially started so the rebuild can begin in the new year.

Bargara Hotel general manager Greg Felgate said small internal works like asbestos removal would be started today with heavy machinery coming in to tear it down next week.

The aftermath of the fire that ripped through the hotel. Contributed

Mr Felgate previously told the NewsMail the timeline of the works that could see the return of the local watering hole to Bargara as early as August/September next year.

"We have been told that the remaining pub will be demolished hopefully by Christmas and the rebuild of the hotel will be started early January 2020," he said.

"We will be delivering a very exciting and ultra-modern hotel back to the community of Bargara."