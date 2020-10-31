Democracy sausage: Here's where to get yours

The democracy sausage is back and there’s an interactive map to track down your election-day sausage sizzle.

If you're not sure where to cast your vote in Saturday's Queensland election, let your nose be the judge.

Luckily for hungry voters in the Sunshine State, a detailed map outlines which voting stations will be serving the iconic democracy sausage, as well as cup cakes and other food options.

The Democracy Sausage site has a detailed and interactive map revealing where you can find the election day goodies.

There were fears the coronavirus pandemic would mean the must-have cook-up would be abandoned for this year's state poll but the Electoral Commission of Queensland confirmed barbecues will go ahead.

Hi #QLDvotes - the map is up at https://t.co/s2Sx78buo9

Understandably quite quiet at the moment, but if you are running a stall you can lodge it here https://t.co/huWU7VvQhB

If you’ve early/postal voted, you can #democracysausageathome - tag us and we may send a sticker! — Democracy Sausage (@DemSausage) October 27, 2020

"Fundraising activities at election time are often an important activity for community organisations and schools," commissioner Pat Vidgen said earlier this month.

"The ECQ has developed an Election Service Plan that details how voting venues remain COVID-safe and ensures electors can move through the voting process easily and safely.

"This means any fundraising activities must provide clear access for electors to and from the voting venue, and practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and regular cleaning."

On Saturday, incumbent Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is hoping to hold off the LNP challenger Deb Frecklington for another term in office.

