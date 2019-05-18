Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sassy biscuits cakes and pies made voting so much sweeter this year at Camdenville Public School. Picture: Twitter
Sassy biscuits cakes and pies made voting so much sweeter this year at Camdenville Public School. Picture: Twitter
Politics

Democracy cake stalls dial up the sass at polling booths

18th May 2019 12:00 PM

FROM the Scone Morrisons to the Richard Di Nutella cakes, and Bananaby Bread, Democracy Cake Stalls could just be the next best thing about voting after the beloved snag.

While the democracy sausage has got us out of bed and to the polling booths for years, the bakers and slice makers upped the ante this year with everything from high-end cupcakes to humble chocolate crackles ensuring no voter left sugar-deprived.

At Camdenville Public School, the cakes were extra spicy with voters lining up for tongue-in-cheek treats including the Au Pear Tarts (sponsored by Peter Dutton), Tanya Plibiscuits, Bill Shortbreads and some delicious looking Clive Palmiers.

Zoe Gizariotis, 11, with these rocking cupcakes she made for her school’s cake stall at Willoughby Public School. Picture: AAP
Zoe Gizariotis, 11, with these rocking cupcakes she made for her school’s cake stall at Willoughby Public School. Picture: AAP

Up the road at Stanmore Public, the Fudgie Smugglers, Caramel Electoral Rolls and Bananaby Joyce Cakes were equally in hot demand, a perfect chaser to a sausage sanga.

The cake stalls were so good, they even generated their own hashtag, #DemocracyCakeStall, although the savoury #democracysausage and #democracybacon reigned supreme.

Regardless, for Australians it was a win-win. A nation simply can't decide on an empty stomach.

 

Anthony Albacheesy cakes at Camdendille.
Anthony Albacheesy cakes at Camdendille.

 

At Panania North Public School, Louise Anthony shows off some impressive cupcakes at the schools cake stall. Picture: AAP
At Panania North Public School, Louise Anthony shows off some impressive cupcakes at the schools cake stall. Picture: AAP

 

DEMOCRACY SAUSAGE- YOUR ULTIMATE GUIDE

NewsLocal reporters have searched high and low for the perfect democracy sausage at today's voting stalls for the Federal Election.
Here are their verdicts:

Stanmore Public School’s sweet treats were selling out like Fudgie Smugglers. Picture: Twitter.
Stanmore Public School’s sweet treats were selling out like Fudgie Smugglers. Picture: Twitter.
Tax break-fast cookies deliver the goods.
Tax break-fast cookies deliver the goods.

More Stories

democracy cake editors picks election day polling booth

Top Stories

    A trucking big lie by unlicensed driver exposed by police

    premium_icon A trucking big lie by unlicensed driver exposed by police

    Crime STEVEN Allan Arden Rockall won't be behind the wheel again until 2033.

    UPDATE: Three patients are being flown to Bundy hospital

    premium_icon UPDATE: Three patients are being flown to Bundy hospital

    News A QAS spokesman said the crash happened about 11pm last night

    • 18th May 2019 1:42 PM
    New magistrate set for Bundy court house

    premium_icon New magistrate set for Bundy court house

    Crime Bundaberg has been without a magistrate since November last year

    UPDATE: Man loses life in truck rollover

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man loses life in truck rollover

    News The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident