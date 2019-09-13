Demi Moore poses naked, reveals heartbreaking miscarriage

Demi Moore has posed nude for the October issue of Harper's Bazaar in the US, flaunting her fit physique poolside wearing only an oversize pink hat and a diamond bracelet.

"Baring all for the October issue of @harpersbazaarus," Moore, 56, captioned the cover photo, which features the headlines "Be Your Best at Every Age" and "Look Better Naked," on Instagram, reports the New York Post.

Moore's latest nude cover harked back to the star's groundbreaking 1991 Vanity Fair cover.

In the magazine, Moore opened up to Lena Dunham, who interviewed the actress for the story, about her mother and father's addiction issues - and her own.

"The next thing I remember is using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow out of her mouth while my father held it open and told me what to do," Moore recalled. "Something very deep inside me shifted then, and it never shifted back. My childhood was over."

Demi Moore, with Ashton Kutcher, suffered a miscarriage in 2004. Picture: Getty Images

The mother of three reflected on her life in time for the release of her memoir Inside Out, which will be released on September 24.

The actress, who married Ashton Kutcher when she was 42 to his 27 in 2005, revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in 2004 around the time she was being criticised for being a "grandma" bride to the actor.

The couple had planned to call their baby Chaplin Rose and, after the miscarriage, Moore said she started drinking again and blamed herself for the loss.

Demi Moore’s new Harper's Bazaar cover. Picture: Instagram

Demi Moore’s iconic 1991 Vanity Fair cover. Picture: AP

The couple finalised their divorce in 2013, after Moore reportedly discovered Kutcher had cheated on her.

However, like other obstacles she's faced, Moore, now 56, stared it all down privately and with a steely reserve.

"I have zero interest in being a victim," she told the magazine.

Moore explained of her mentality in general that she believes everything happens for a reason, even tragedies like losing a child, or trials like her amicable divorce from ex-husband Bruce Willis and the beatings she's taken in the press.

Demi Moore (far right) with Bruce Willis, Ashton Kutcher, and daughters, Rumer and Tallulah in 2007.

"Everything that occurs in our individual lives informs us. Shifting, moulding, presenting the opportunities for the exact purpose to get us where we are in the present time. Whatever that may be," she said.

"All the projecting of who they think I am [were] the very things that were pushing me out of two elements: my comfort zone, and my control. [They were] trying to get me to let go and really be who I am. And I don't think that I knew how to do that."

Demi Moore and the cast of St Elmo's Fire in 1985. Picture: Supplied

Not knowing who she really was - or simply not being able to embrace it yet - was a factor in her falling off the wagon in her battle for sobriety during her 40s. She's since recovered and gained insight into what may have led to her briefly succumbing to her demons. It's also part of what inspired her upcoming memoir, Inside Out.

Moore went to rehab in the mid-1980s for drug and alcohol addiction and was hospitalised in January 2012 after collapsing in her Los Angeles home, People magazine reported. She later sought treatment for exhaustion and to "improve her overall health."

Demi Moore pictured at the Met Gala in New York earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

"In retrospect, what I realised is that when I opened the door [again], it was just giving my power away," she admitted.

"I guess I would think of it like this: It was really important to me to have natural childbirth because I didn't want to miss a moment. And with that I experienced pain. So part of being sober is, I don't want to miss a moment of life, of that texture, even if that means being in - some pain."

She cleaned up her act not just for her own sake, but for those of her daughters, Rumer, 31, Tallulah, 25, and Scout, 28.

Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze in a scene from the blockbuster Ghost. Picture: Supplied

"As a woman, a mother, and a wife, there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life … My daughters offered me an opportunity to start to change the generational pattern. To be able to break the cycles."

Now, Moore, ever maternal - she felt her interviewer Lena Dunham's head for a fever, and even brought her gifts - feels better than she did in 1991 when she posed nude for the first time on the cover of Vanity Fair. That 1991 story was less than flattering, often deferring to her then-marriage to Hollywood star Willis.

"Thank goodness people remember the photo," Moore said of the classic Annie Leibovitz image. "They don't remember the article."

Demi Moore and her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, remain on good terms. Picture: Getty Images

- with Fox News