Demand aged care plans, nurse tells families

Crystal Jones
| 23rd Aug 2017 5:24 PM
BE INFORMED: A former Blue Care nurse says families should see care plans.
BE INFORMED: A former Blue Care nurse says families should see care plans.

THERE'S one piece of advice former Blue Care nurse Cheryl Dorron has for local families concerned about their loved ones in aged care.

"Ask to see the care plan,” she said.

Ms Dorron spoke at a rally for aged care improvements in Bundaberg on Tuesday and says cutting nurses can only mean one thing - residents will suffer.

With Blue Care cutting back on nursing hours and giving more responsibility to personal carers, Ms Dorron said it was more important than ever for families to be vigilant.

"Certainly asking personal carers to do medications is asking too much,” she said.

"I think they're going to feel quite daunted.”

Ms Dorron said it was misleading for the aged care provider to say that personal carers would handle basic medications, while nurses would still handle "high risk” medicines.

She said there was "no such thing as a basic medication” when it came to the complexity of how medications mix and affect the elderly.

A statement delivered at the rally on behalf of Queensland Nurses and Midwives' Union assistant secretary Sandra Eales addressed an issue at Blue Care's Pioneer facility.

Ms Eales said a woman sought a copy of a care plan for her 85-year-old parent only to be told no.

"Blue Care came down very heavy and said to her she will never get a copy of the care plan, that is Blue Care property and they've sought advice from the lawyers - lawyers - what are they afraid of?,” she said.

"Blue Care doesn't care.”

Bundaberg man Darryl Hampson said when he requested a fluid chart to check on his mother's care, he was met with resistance.

The NewsMail asked Blue Care if care plans were able to be accessed by families.

It is understood that care plans are available to authorised family members and regarding the family in question, the Enduring Power of Attorney has been contacted and offered a copy of the care plan in question.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  aged care blue care bundaberg

