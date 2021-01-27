Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity

Delta gets caught in Australia Day date debate

by Karlie Rutherford
27th Jan 2021 5:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A simple instagram photo got singer Delta Goodrem engulfed in the middle of the debate regarding changing the date of Australia Day.

Goodrem posted a serious of photos of her and boyfriend Matthew Copley rehearsing for the ABC'S Australia Day Live concert at the Opera House yesterday, writing "Can't wait to celebrate with you in your homes xxx". While most of her fans were excited to see her back performing after a Christmas break, a few questioned why she'd perform on Australia Day.

"Disappointing to see you supporting a day that persecutes our Indigenous population by it's mere existence," Yasmin Ling wrote. While Sarah Jaye commented that she believed Australia Day "ought to be a day of mourning, not a celebration."

: Delta Goodrem rehearses for her performance for Australia Day Live.
: Delta Goodrem rehearses for her performance for Australia Day Live.

Goodrem is performing alongside Casey Donavan, Dami Imm, Mitch Tambo and Todd McKenney.

Meanwhile, Indigenous model Sam Harris used the social media platform to share her opinion on the controversial date. The model said while she recognised the pain the national day causes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, she didn't think changing the date would be a "good idea."

"Without getting too political as today is a very hurtful day as many educated people would know to indigenous Australians, do i think changing the date is a good idea no," she wrote.

"I think this is seen as hiding the wrongs of the past and at the end of the day, history is history and that cannot be changed, good or bad. But Australia is a very multicultural country today and I am very proud to be an Indigenous Australian woman, Today for me is about remembering the past but moving forward as well."

Model Sam Harris weighs into the Australia Day date change debate on Instagram.
Model Sam Harris weighs into the Australia Day date change debate on Instagram.

Harris was one of many Australian celebrities to use their platform to share thoughts on how they would mark Australia Day, with the majority of celebrities supporting a change of date from January 26.

Jesinta Franklin wrote, "It's time to abolish the date and as a country acknowledge that today is not the day to be celebrating. There is no pride in genocide."

Liam Hemsworth wrote, "Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander people were Australia's first explorers, first navigators, first engineers, first farmers, first botanists, first scientists, first diplomats, first astronomers and first artists."

"Always Was, Always Will Be acknowledges that hundreds of Nations and our cultures covered this continent."

Originally published as Delta gets caught in Australia Day date debate

More Stories

australia day date debate delta goodrem entertainment music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOR SALE: Five Bundy business buildings on the market

        Premium Content FOR SALE: Five Bundy business buildings on the market

        News Looking for some commercial real estate?

        • 27th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        Conscious choice: Customers opting for locally handmade toys

        Premium Content Conscious choice: Customers opting for locally handmade toys

        News “Customers have said they’ve bought my toys because they know they are made here in...

        • 27th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        Man fined for driving, drugs and having lock picking tools

        Premium Content Man fined for driving, drugs and having lock picking tools

        News He came to police attention about 1.15am trying to push start a motorbike and told...

        • 27th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        Stern warning for man with ‘totally unacceptable’ history

        Premium Content Stern warning for man with ‘totally unacceptable’ history

        News The court heard he was collecting property from his deceased relatives’ estate when...

        • 27th Jan 2021 5:00 AM