Delivering a bit extra

Local businesses are offering delivery services to Bundaberg and surrounding suburbs.

IT’S not quite business as usual for Bundy’s family-operated enterprises, with many offering temporary delivery services across the region.

As the global coronavirus crisis continues, the shopping alternative is not only great for convenience, but also ensures customers can continue supporting local stores.

Here are some of the businesses where delivery is currently available:

• One Little Farm

Free delivery of fresh fruit and vegetables, eggs, bread and milk is available for residents in Bundaberg and coastal areas. Minimum spend is $20.

Phone 4152 3322.



• Bargara Meats

Delivering meat from Burnett Heads to Elliott Heads. Minimum spend is $30.

Phone 4159 2267.

• Cha Cha Chocolate

Treats and Easter gifts can be delivered for free. Any orders over $70 in Queensland and NSW will also receive free shipping.

Phone 4152 4204 or visit chachachocolate.com.au.

• At James’s Place

Free delivery is available within 7km of the restaurant, from 7am to 1.45pm Monday to Saturday. Phone 0401 949 851.

• HOTI Kombucha

Free delivery is available to Bundaberg and coastal areas, for orders with a minimum spend of $60.

Phone 0418 142 566.

• Bundaberg Discount Drug Store

The pharmacy is offering customers in the Bundaberg area free delivery.

Phone 4151 5533.

• Lighthouse Hotel Motel

For $5 per delivery, residents in the Burnett Heads area can have items from the new menu delivered to their home.

Phone 4159 4202.

• Jakes Candy

Easter confectionery and sweet treats can be delivered to Bundaberg’s CBD and Elliot Heads.

Phone 4152 2851.

• Kevin’s Restaurant

The Korean and Japanese restaurant is offering complimentary delivery for all orders within a 20km distance, with no minimum spend required.

Phone 4154 1282.

• Caring Hearts Disability Support

The organisation will collect no-contact food and medication from supermarkets and pharmacies for NDIS participants.

Phone 0437 415 524.

• Boon’s Crystals

All local orders placed online will receive free delivery.

Visit boonscrystals.com.

• Lukey PC Repairs

Collection and returns are included in all repair jobs for computers and mobiles.

Phone 4151 7007.

• The Flower Box Florist

Contactless ordering is available for flower bouquets that include delivery to Bundaberg, coastal areas, Gin Gin, Woodgate and the surrounds.

Phone 4.

• Salty Co

Enjoy flavoured macadamia nuts delivered to your door in Bundaberg and coastal areas, with no minimum spend.

Is your business offering a coronavirus-related service? Email rhylea.millar@news-mail.com.au.