Vince and Maria Anello have shared their shock at a fire that gutted their New Farm business. Picture: Cloe Read
News

Deli fire shock: ‘My daughter was screaming at me’

by Cloe Read
6th Jul 2019 11:37 AM
The owners of the New Farm Deli and Cafe have been embraced by their community as they vow to rebuild their iconic business.

Owners Maria and Vince Anello have been surrounded by crowds of people as they come to terms with the shock loss after a fire overnight.

"I got a call about midnight and I thought oh no, I have someone in there," Mr Anello said.

Firefighters at the scene of an overnight blaze at the New Farm Deli and Cafe. Picture: Peter Wallis
"My daughter was just screaming at me that the deli has burnt down ... there's not much to salvage.

"We still have no idea how it started."

Mr and Ms Anello said they were overcome with community and even international support.

"We've had so many calls, from Italy, people stopping by, comments online," Ms Anello said.

"It's confronting and devastating ... you see it in the papers and news but never think it will happen to you."

The couple are most concerned about the 55-60 people employed at the business.

Mr Anello said they will rebuild "bigger and better".

New Farm Deli and Cafe was opened by the Anello in the late 1970s.

