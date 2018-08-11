Menu
FILE PHOTO: Traffic is backed up on the Bruce Hwy following a multi-car crash.
Breaking

Delays still expected after seven-car Bruce Hwy crash

Chloe Lyons
by
11th Aug 2018 12:22 PM

UPDATE: Delays are still expected on the Bruce Hwy after a seven-car crash caused chaos on the busy road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said no-one was injured in the collision which occurred in the northbound lane near Tanawha about 10.40am.

The left lane has been reopened, but delays remain with drivers urged to be patient.

INITIAL: It's a bad start to the weekend on the Bruce Hwy with a multi-vehicle crash causing extensive delays.

Police and ambulance crews are currently on the scene of a three-car nose-to-tail collision in the northbound lane, Tanawha.

The left lane is blocked and delays are expected with traffic slowed for more than 2km.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said an unknown number of patients were suffering minor injuries.

More to come.

