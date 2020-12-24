Menu
Emergency services are on the scene of the crash south of Mackay, Picture: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
News

Delays on Bruce Highway after crash south of Mackay

Laura Thomas
24th Dec 2020 4:08 PM
UPDATE 4.10PM: Delays are expected on the Bruce Highway after a single vehicle crash near Carmilla.

The highway is down to one lane with police directing traffic.

An elderly woman is still believed to be trapped in the vehicle about 20km south of Carmila.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car had rolled into a ditch.

Another passenger, believed to be an elderly man, was out of the overturned vehicle.

INITIAL: An elderly woman is believed to be trapped in a vehicle that rolled off the road south of Mackay.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single-vehicle incident 20km south of Carmila about 3.15pm.

The vehicle came to a rest on its roof.

More to come

