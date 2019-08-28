Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Delays hit rail commuters

by Thomas Morgan
28th Aug 2019 8:08 AM

 

CANCELLATIONS and delays of up to 90 minutes were being experienced on some train lines to Brisbane's north after a reported train fault.

The 6.34am Redcliffe Peninsula to Central train and 6.47am Caboolture to Central train were both cancelled entirely, while trains in both directions between Nambour and Caboolture have been delayed by up to 90 minutes.


A Queensland Rail spokeswoman said the cause was an issue with a train at Elimbah station, which was blocking the path of other trains.

The spokeswoman said crews were on the scene and would work to restore service, with expected delays downgraded to just minor on the Sunshine Coast line.

No further cancellations are expected on the Redcliffe Peninsula or Caboolture train lines.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Dawn of a near era: New-look 350mm NewsMail launches today

    premium_icon Dawn of a near era: New-look 350mm NewsMail launches today

    News Exciting changes: Don't miss the first edition of our new-look paper

    When life gives you lemons, you make cider and kombucha

    premium_icon When life gives you lemons, you make cider and kombucha

    News WHEN small businesses work together, magical things transpire and when life gives...

    NAPLAN results: Queensland students going backwards

    premium_icon NAPLAN results: Queensland students going backwards

    Education This year’s NAPLAN tests have produced a mixed bag of results

    Cancer survivor to put her best foot forward

    premium_icon Cancer survivor to put her best foot forward

    News SURVIVOR, Mother and owner of The Deli, Michelle McPhee was announced as this...