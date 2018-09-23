Menu
News

Delays ease on Bruce Hwy after massive smoke plumes

Sarah Barnham
by
23rd Sep 2018 11:49 AM | Updated: 3:35 PM

UPDATE: SMOKE from a construction site grass fire at Palmview caused concerns for motorists on the Bruce Highway this morning.

Motorists travelling southbound on the Bruce Highway were urged to drive cautiously with smoke affecting visibility after the fire broke out on Laxton Rd.

By 1pm the fire was contained and fire crews left the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire was caused by the spark from an exhaust.

 

INITIAL: A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion as a thick blanket of smoke drifts towards the Bruce Highway.

A paddock at a construction site on Laxton Rd has gone up in flames, with just under half a hectare affected.

 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said two urban units were on scene and a further three rural fire trucks were on their way.

He said the fire was causing visibility concerns for motorists and Queensland Police had been notified.

It is likely officers will guide traffic southbound near the Caloundra exit.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

