Safety works at various locations in the Wide Bay Burnett this August.
Safety works at various locations in the Wide Bay Burnett this August.
DELAYS: Areas to avoid during Bruce Hwy road works

Sarah Steger
by
3rd Aug 2018 5:00 AM

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads is currently undertaking safety works at various locations along the Bruce Highway in the Wide Bay Burnett.

Throughout August, motorists should prepare for 10-minute delays West of Monduran and also near Apple Tree Creek.

Traffic management will be present at both these locations.

Another set of roadworks will be carried out near Gympie.

Medium delays are expected in that area later this month.

Traffic will be managed at this site as well.

Drivers can call 131 940 for regular, up-to-date information on safety works, road closures and events or check qldtraffic.qld.gov.au before hitting the road.

To receive ongoing updates about the roadworks, contact the department by calling 1300 728 390 or emailing bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

