Delay in the release of the men's draw

Brothers Bulldogs player Tristan Taylor takes on Hervey Bay this year. The comp format has been delayed. Mike Knott BUN260518AFL2

AUSSIE RULES: AFL Wide Bay hopes to have the men's draw finalised by next week after failing to get it sorted on Sunday.

The association held its annual general meeting and board meeting in Childers at the weekend with the aim to finalise the competition for women and men.

AFL Wide Bay were able to sort out the women, as revealed in toay's NewsMail, with an extended season of eight rounds, but couldn't sort out the men.

"The sticking point was that we sent out paperwork for the clubs to fill out prior to the meeting about what team nominations they were going to have for next year,” AFL Wide Bay president Anthony Stothard said.

"Nobody responded so without knowing who is playing we can't finalise the draw.”

Stothard said all five clubs would field a senior and reserves side with the teams, including Maryborough - who lost all senior games this year - indicating at the meeting that they are on track to play.

But he now wants the teams to put that in writing.

"We've now given them seven days to get the paperwork done,” Stothard said.

"Hopefully we'll have the competition finalised by next week.”

But how the format works is still up in the air.

The club and AFL Wide Bay are split on whether to have teams play each other four or five times.

Clubs playing each other four times would result in a 16 week-competition with five times making the men's competition over 20.

Stothard said his opinion was to make it four times each but it was up to all clubs.

He added the start dates will be determined once the format is finalised.