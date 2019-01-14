Delay in BRL decision on Cutters

FINAL PUSH: Burnett Cutters player Nathan McDonald scores during the club's last season in the Northern Districts Rugby League in 2017. The future of the club will be decided in March.

FINAL PUSH: Burnett Cutters player Nathan McDonald scores during the club's last season in the Northern Districts Rugby League in 2017. The future of the club will be decided in March. Paul Donaldson BUN190317NDRL2

LEAGUE: The future of the Burnett Cutters in the Bundaberg Rugby League will now be decided in March, right before the start of the new season.

The Cutters were meant to find out on Sunday if they would play in the BRL this season after the board held its first meeting this year at Salter Oval.

But the decision was delayed after the BRL board decided to see how the other clubs were faring for this season before making the decision.

The club was given the opportunity, at the start, to outline why it should be admitted to the competition as its own entity and be able to field a side.

Cutters player and vice president Philip Lindsay, who presented to the board, said the club was committed to playing reserves and had established around 30 players ready to play this season.

He added those players were not from other clubs in the BRL and would not threaten the other four clubs in Bundaberg in terms of their recruitment.

Lindsay confirmed the club would one day like to play A-grade and had no issues travelling around the region to play.

All they wanted, according to him, was a chance to play.

The Cutters left the meeting, which allowed the board to discuss the situation.

The worry for BRL chairman Mike Ireland was accepting them into the competition and then having trouble with other sides fielding reserves teams.

Isis failed to field a team in 2017 and Hervey Bay struggled last year in reserves with the Cutters joining the Seagulls to provide players.

The board decided to see how clubs go in the next two months with recruitment and make a decision on the future of the Cutters after that.

If all clubs are fine then Burnett Cutters could be added as a ninth side in the reserves competition.

If one club was struggling then the Cutters could take over that team for 2019 and play as their own club with the decision to be reviewed at the end of the season.

The other option was to help the Seagulls, like last year, as the club bounces back after debt issues.

The club was sent an email yesterday with the outcomes and the BRL's decision.

The next BRL meeting will be held on March 22 in Maryborough.