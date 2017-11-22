Deficiency in our disaster planning

Cr Dempsey said the council was well ahead of the compliance in relation to disaster management and the report was based on how the internal processes in the event if a disaster hit.

BUNDABERG Regional Council has passed its financial audit report with flying colours - except for one thing.

At yesterday's council meeting, it was revealed the council had received a deficiency rating for its disaster recovery plan.

Management relating to internal control deficiencies and financial reporting issues was identified in the audit process.

The report stated the council plan may not be appropriately addressing its system recovery and business continuity requirements in the events of unforeseeable disaster events occurring.

Mayor Jack Dempsey spoke with the NewsMail after the meeting, and advised that the community had nothing to be concerned about.

Cr Dempsey said the council was well ahead of compliance in relation to disaster management, and the report was based on how internal processes would work in the event if a disaster hit.

"It's not the local disaster management or district disaster management but more so how the council reacted if a disaster hit and they lost services such as IT,” he said.

"We are well ahead of our internal administration procedures in relation to dealing with any disasters both internally and externally.

"We are certainly one of the leading regions in relation to having all our procedures in place.”

Cr Dempsey said the council was professional and had very high standards in relation to preparedness in terms of internal mechanisms.

The report recommended the council implement a policy for testing the disaster recovery plan on a regular basis and that testing be carried out in accordance with the policy.

Cr Dempsey said this would be rolled out in the time frame allocated.