Defiant MP vows to push on with Hinkler Regional Deal

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has vowed to push ahead on a Regional Deal with or without the Queensland Government.

Mr Pitt has today told the NewsMail that he'd been in contact overnight with key ministers and the Prime Miniser's office to confirm the Australian Government would progress the deal with the Bundaberg and Fraser Coast councils.

"We won't be hamstrung by the Queensland Labor Government, we will deliver the deal,” the defiant MP said.

Mr Pitt said he would fight for every dollar available and expected the deal to feature in next week's Federal Budget.

However, he would not put a figure on how much money would be there, other than to confirm the government share "will be substantial”.

With Labor previously committing to match any government commitment it means the Regional Deal is still alive despite earlier fears after the Palaszczuk Government walked away from signing a statement of status on Tuesday.

Key ministers and mayors had flown to Brisbane to sign a agreement for the deal, which is the first trial of its kind.

Mr Pitt said the Queensland Government's decision came after months of meetings involving representatives from all tiers of government.

He described the government's decision as "disappointing”.

"We've worked with the State Government now for months, the Department of Infrastructure, local councils...it's months and months of work,” Mr Pitt said.

"We had an agreement and they decided they want to play games.”

He said it would be worked out how funding would be delivered for identified projects.

Councils had compiled draft lists of projects.

Asked about Labor's call to extend the area to be included in the Regional Deal, Mr Pitt said the initiative went hand in hand with the Cashless Debit Card trial currently being rolled out in Hinkler.

He said the plan was always to have support to enable projects that generated private investment and jobs for the region.

"At the end of the day its about the constituents, it's jobs for the future and strengthening the economy,” Mr Pitt said.

"For me this is about delivering a unique opportunity and I will be getting it done.”

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said council was pleased to have signed the statement.

"Council is pleased to have signed a Regional Deal statement with the Commonwealth,” the spokesman said.

"Any potential contribution of funds by another level of Government in any part of the Council area is always welcome.

"We look forward to progressing the Regional Deal after the federal election.”