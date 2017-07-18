Defensive driving course skids into town

BUCKLE up and drop it back a gear, Bundy's first defensive driving course is here.

The team of volunteers at the Bundaberg Drivers College have worked relentlessly to bring a defensive driving course to the Bundaberg Education Complex which teaches the same techniques used by professional racers.

Former Australian Rally turned instructor Bruce Reville said it's all a matter of control and these courses were "critical”.

"It's about keeping young people safe on our roads, I counted 189 monuments on the road between Cairns and Bundaberg, and that's too many,” he said.

"It's an unfortunate fact that you can almost time it to the day, five to six weeks after they get their Ps their crash rate goes up.

"We have to bear in mind that most crashes are not accidents, they can be prevented if people use the right techniques and drive according to conditions.

"The confidence this instils in the students also helps them in their day-to-day life.”

Some of the many techniques covered in the course include braking - on wet and dry concrete, evasive driving, off-road diving, water hazards and general education.

He said when behind the wheel you are responsible and need to learn to be in complete control of the car.

Mr Reville said the point of impact in majority of single vehicle crashes is on the driver's side because people panic and focus on the problem; this course set to teach drivers to look for a safe evasion.

"We teach using muscle memory, the same way you do when you ride a horse or a bike,” he said.

"When we do our standard course we do emergency braking around the 20, 30 and 40kmh mark and when we do the advance work we take them up to the 50, 60 and 70kmh mark and introduce brake and evade techniques.”

To book phone 4181 1773.

