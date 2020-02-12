DEFENDING OUR TURF: Bundy ready to race

CYCLING: For Bundaberg Cycling Club member Caitlin Morden this weekend is much more than just a race.

It is way to say goodbye for the time being.

This weekend’s CycleFest International will be Morden’s last event before she joins the defence force.

She admits that while her training hasn’t been great for the event, the focus is on giving it one last crack for success in B-grade competition.

“For myself, I haven’t been training too much because I’ve been focusing on getting into the defence force,” she revealed.

“I’m aiming to come top three in some of my events.”

The defence force preparation has helped her prepare for the event with lots of time spent at the gym.

For Morden there is no nerves or pressure, just plenty of excitement to do well.

“I’ve always said if you aren’t enjoying it, what is the point,” she said.

“I’m excited to have fun here at my last one because this is my home club.”

Morden is one of 32 riders from BCC to compete this weekend against international and Australian riders.

Paige Davis is one of them, competing in under-15 as she aims to show the rest how it is done at home.

“My goals are just to keep up with the other girls and try my hardest the whole way, keep pushing,” she said.

“I won a couple (of races) when I was in under-13s.”

Davis will be dressed like the other members in the new kit (pictured) that has been released by the club.

“They are pretty good,” she said.

“It’s a fresh new style to the Bundaberg club.”

Davis’ performance this weekend, like other juniors, will be keenly looked at by their coach, Austin Allen.

Allen is the new junior coach at the club as he tries to get the best out of them.

“I’m just going to look at what skills they have, hopefully they have fun,” he said.

“That’s really what they need right now, being so young.

“Hopefully they want to compete more and get better and I can help with that.”

Allen is also competing in the open class with his brother Duncan Allen.

Duncan Allen, Brady Allison, Austin Allen and Zander Davis on the track.

Both will compete in the criterium tonight and also aim to do well in the open class against the internationals.

“We’ve just came back from Tasmania and had a hell of a time, competing against them,” he said.

“Both Duncan and myself are in pretty good form for this weekend.

“We definitely have the home field advantage, so hopefully us doing it every week will have the advantage.”

BCC vice president Scott Allison said it was a proud moment for the club to get so many riders involved.

“We’ve put a lot of time and energy to make sure our team is ready,” he said.

“We’ve got a massive amount of kids coming through, the junior development program has been massive.

Allison said the event had helped the club significantly and attracted more riders to the club in seniors and juniors.

Those riders will be on show, starting Thursday at the Kevin Brogden Velodrome.

Others will compete in the criterium, which will be held tonight at Targo Street from 4.45pm until around 7pm.