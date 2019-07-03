DEFENDING HOME: Juniors prepare for event after success

PRIDE OF CLUB: Bundaberg BMX club members Abby Stevens, Riley Cooper, Matt Carmody and Toby Hatfield all had successful results at the recent nationals in Victoria.

PRIDE OF CLUB: Bundaberg BMX club members Abby Stevens, Riley Cooper, Matt Carmody and Toby Hatfield all had successful results at the recent nationals in Victoria. Mike Knott BUN020719CYC1

BMX: They've achieved their best ever results at the nationals and now a Bundaberg trio is aiming to dominate at home.

Bundaberg BMX Club juniors Abby Stevens, Riley Cooper and Toby Hatfield will compete in next weekend's Canetoad Classic (below) after recent success at the nationals.

All finished inside the top 15 in their age group with Stevens the star of the show.

She finished fourth in both the 11-12-year-old cruiser girls and the 11 girls.

"I wasn't expecting it, but I did really well,” she said.

"It was pretty good for my first ever Australian titles.”

Stevens said the results inspired her to keep pushing and improve her results.

She will now compete at the Canetoad Classic, but not against girls her age.

"I'm pretty sure I'll be versing the boys,” Stevens said.

"They are still a bit pushy (in racing).”

Stevens said she hadn't been on her bike much since the nationals but planned on pushing hard in training to get ready.

She will be joined at the Classic by Cooper and Hatfield.

Cooper finished ninth in the 9 boys event.

"I made it to the semi-finals and missed by one spot,” he said.

"Out of 57 riders I finished ninth.

"I was very happy where I came because of my first nationals.”

He will now compete in the age group above him.

Hatfield finished 11th in the 8 boys event and was pleased with how he did.

"I just felt like I did the best I could,” he said.

"I hope to make the final for the 8 boys (at the Canetoad Classic).”

Fellow Bundaberg BMX rider Matt Carmody was also at the nationals but he won't be competing at the Canetoad Classic.

He finished fifth in the 25-29 cruiser men class, finishing in exactly the same position as last year.

"It was a very close race and very short day for me, with one day on the track,” he said.

"I think you always look at what you could do better but I was very pleased and staying upright was the main thing for me.”

Carmody won't compete at the Canetoad Classic as he will be looking after business interests on the day.

Instead, the rider will be getting his racing fix this Saturday.

"I've got Queensland Country Championship this weekend,” he said.

"I'll be trying to get top three, the same as last year.”

The Classic starts next Saturday.