Accused man 'threatened by driver' during police chase

TWO people who allegedly sent police on a chase across the Darling Downs in a stolen car will spend at least the next month behind bars.

Michael Charles Keith Lasserre and Corey Cullen both appeared in the dock of the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today, where more allegations relating to the events of last Friday were revealed.

The pair is facing charges of stealing, obstructing police and unlawful use of a vehicle.

Michael Lasserre.

Dashcam footage released by police at the weekend showed the stolen Volkswagen Polo swerving into incoming traffic.

During a bail application, Cullen's solicitor Joe McConnell told the court his client acted as a spectator to the alleged crimes.

"He was a passenger in the vehicle and when the police sirens went off the driver, Lasserre, threatened him.

"He instructs he was again threatened and as you know there was also a fuel drive off."

Corey Cullen

Magistrate Kay Ryan denied an application to release Cullen on bail.

Lasserre's mention almost became a closed court after the actions of his supporters in the public gallery earned the scorn of Magistrate Ryan.

A police prosecutor intervened after one person appeared to be filming the proceeding.

Magistrate Kay Ryan

"I am about to clear the courtroom, this is not a circus," she said.

"This is a courtroom, not a picnic."

Father-of-ten, Lasserre, was sentenced to four months jail, with a parole release date of September 15 for outstanding charges of failing to appear.

Lasserre and Cullen will both reappear back in the same court on these charges on September 5.