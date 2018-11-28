Deepwater update: Exhausted fireys brace for nightmare day

Authorities are bracing for a horrid day in the battle to contain the Deepwater bushfire.

8.40AM: THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has issued a 'Watch and Act' warning for the Round Hill fire.

A QFES spokesman said it is expected conditions will worsen throughout the day.

Currently, a large fire is travelling from the Deepwater National Park and spreading in a north-easterly direction towards Bousgas Drive and Anderson Way. The fire is likely to impact this area.



The fire is contained however crews continue to monitor the blaze.

Conditions can change rapidly in these extreme fire conditions and residents are urged to prepare their properties if they haven't done so already.

Residents leaving the area should travel north along Anderson Way.

WEDNESDAY, 8AM: EXHAUSTED firefighters worked through the night, battling the monster blaze at Deepwater that has destroyed more than 20,000 hectares.

As authorities fear conditions will worsen today as strong winds developer, the message from the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service is clear to anyone in the intense fire's danger zone: 'Get out'.

A car destroyed by the Deepwater fire.

"Our messaging remains leave immediately for all in the Deepwater fire area," a spokeswomman said at 7.45am.

She said between 30 and 40 crews were currently fighting the fire, which is the largest of about 80 across the state.

There are no overnight reports of more properties being destroyed.

"Today is expected to be a severe fire danger," the spokeswoman said.

"The fire is going to move quickly and become extremely difficult to contain."

She said emergency services leaders held a briefing earlier this morning.

"The guys on the ground are doing a great job. They would be exhausted, but they keep turning up and in some cases they're not going home."

She said people in the Round Hill area were being urged to prepare to leave.