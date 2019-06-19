Deepwater fire update: Govt urged to release final report

Lachlan Millar is calling on Minister Craig Crawford to release the report into last year's bushfires which devastated in places such as Deepwater, Baffle Creek and Winfield.

THE LNP is calling on the Palaszczuk Government to release the report into last year's devastating bushfires, including those at Deepwater, to ensure communities can be better prepared for the season ahead.

LNP Shadow Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Lachlan Millar said Minister Craig Crawford was sitting on the report when it should be released to the public in full.

"Last year more than a million hectares were destroyed during a fortnight of fires that devastated parts of Queensland unaccustomed to bushfires of that scale," Mr Millar said.

"I share the concerns many Queenslanders hold about land management practices to control fuel loads, how our national parks are managed, and what landholders want to do to protect their property and livestock.

"Instead of keeping the report under lock and key, there must be transparency to guarantee issues raised have been addressed and Queensland is not approaching the 2019 fire season without learning from past mistakes.

"These bushfires devastated entire communities, and they are now being kept in the dark by the Palaszczuk Labor Government.

"Labor should release the report today so private landholders, emergency service volunteers and government departments can work together to ensure the devastating bushfires of last year never happen again.

"Labor smothered and voted down the LNP's attempts last year to establish a parliamentary inquiry into the effectiveness of the Queensland Government's bushfire prevention and preparedness activities leading to the 2018 Queensland fires.

"We know the Labor Government has failed to implement a single recommendation from the Queensland Auditor-General's 2015 Bushfire prevention and preparedness report.

"It's crucial Queensland learns lessons from last year's tragedy to ensure communities are safe."

Speaking in Rockhampton today, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the report's release would be considered by cabinet and released publicly in due course.