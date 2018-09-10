'Deep regret': Cafe goes up for sale; closed for time being

The owners of the Breeze Cafe and Bakery said it was with deep regret they had decided to "cease operations of the cafe and bakery”.

Eliza Goetze

A POPULAR cafe will be closed from today until a suitable new operator is found.

The cafe was open on the weekend after temporarily shutting its doors mid last week.

However, a post early Sunday night said the cafe and bakery were "now for sale or lease” and would be closed until an operator was found.

"Operating this business is a big commitment in time and energy and being in our fifties our focus has shifted elsewhere,” the post said.

"We think we have shown a portion of what can be achieved if the right people with the right experience and a passion for hospitality and for the area put their focus into this fabulous business.”

The post said there had been "a lot of speculation and stories going around” and the owners wanted to outline their "position”.

"We have lived in Coral Cove for a number of years and recognised the area lacked any infrastructure and amenities,” the post said.

"When the opportunity came up to purchase the old village store we decided together with another couple to try and give the community a heart.

"With our background in construction we designed and completed all the renovations on site.

"We had the vision of a relaxed, coastal feel, which we think we have achieved.

"Then very unexpectedly when we thought our part of the job, the design and construction, was done, we found ourselves as the sole operators.

'In our venture into hospitality we have made numerous mistakes and put our trust in the wrong people quite a few times.

"We want to thank all our staff, who were like family to us, for sticking with us and making this a great experience.

"To our customers and supporters in the community it has been our pleasure and privilege to provide a much needed service for all of you.”

An owner of the cafe this morning told the NewsMail they had no further comment at this stage.