Childers Country Chaos team members (back left) Kaylah Loveday, Caitlin Stringer, Lorrae Goding, Teigan Oliver, Shayna Kurtzer, Trinity Hill, Ruth Goding, Clancey Pryor, Alexis Bradley-Mooyer, (front left) Ella Ham and Madisyn Loveday
News

Dedication pays off for line dancers

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 4:30 PM
CHILDERS Country Line Dancers have danced their way through the championship in Tamworth and have come back with a mammoth number of medals.

The group entered under the name Childers Country Chaos and entered 28 categories, placing in 24 and brought home 100 medals, 44 gold, 32 silver and 24 bronze.

While the entrants were still reeling in their success their teacher, Lorrae Goding said she was chuffed by her dedicated team.

“The eat, sleep, repeat thing that’s what they do; they live it, sleep with it and eat it - they are so dedicated it’s amazing,” Ms Golding.

Childers Country Chaos team members Caitlin Stringer, Teigan Oliver, Clancey Pryor, Trinity Hill, Ella Ham, Kaylah Loveday, Madisyn Loveday, Lorrae Goding and Shayna Kurtzer.
“They train three times a week plus their regular classes coming up to competitions, most of them are teenagers aged 14 to 15 and their dedication is amazing.

“I am so full of pride and so blessed to have a team that works so hard and loves dancing.”

Donning cowboy hats and boots the team competed over four days in Tamworth, taking a bus from Childers and back and camping out in Tamworth High School classrooms for the duration of the competition.

Childers Country Chaos duo Trinity Hill and Shayna Kurtzer
This was the second year Childers Country Chaos competed in the Australian Line Dancing Championships and Ms Golding said the dancers had improved out of sight.

“Last year it was our first competition and the girls have been practising hard since, so we were confident we would bring home more medals than in 2019,” she said.

“The girls they knew the standard and how high the bar had to be raised so they practise hat tricks and skirt work and they really stepped up to the plate.”

If you would like to join the group, Childers Line Dancers hold beginner classes every Wednesday from 5pm to 6pm at the Uniting Church Hall on Macrossan St in Childers.

