Decomposing bodies had been in unit for days

Police have revealed new details about a suspected murder-suicide at a apartment.

The decomposing bodies of a man and his partner were found in a Gold Coast apartment yesterday in a suspected murder-suicide that left police scrambling to piece together the tragic timeline of events.

The macabre scene was discovered after a relative living interstate contacted the building manager of the Sapphire at the Broadwater tower at Labrador worried that they had not been able to contact the couple for several days.

The body of a 53-year-old man was found about 10.30am in a bedroom with a note nearby.

After an extensive search of the apartment, the body of a 48-year-old woman was found concealed in a storage unit.

It is believed the woman had been dead for more than a week while her partner likely died several days later.

Police were last night still at the apartment.

The apartment complex, which was the scene of the alleged crime. Picture Glenn Hampson

Initial investigations suggest the man's death was not suspicious, but police believe the woman, who had underlying health issues, met with foul play.

It is hoped a post-mortem examination could be carried out as early as today to determine the woman's cause of death.

The couple moved to the Gold Coast from Victoria several years ago.

Police investigating the case were last night trying to establish whether there was any history of domestic violence in the relationship.

Residents who spoke to police said the couple had appeared happy together.

Local Tess Lawrie was shocked to find the Labrador St building swarming with detectives and forensic officers yesterday and remembered the man as "a really nice guy".

"He was always really happy and really smiley," she said.

"I only knew them to say hello to but he was always lovely.

"It's very sad."

Forensic investigators on the scene of a suspected murder suicide at a Labrador apartment. Picture: Jacob Miley

The Sapphire is one of the most up-market apartment buildings in the waterside suburb of Labrador and the heavy police presence yesterday shocked locals.

"I wouldn't have thought something like that would happen here," said a man from a nearby building.

"This is one of the nicest parts of the area."

It is the second gruesome death scene on the Gold Coast in three days, following the horrific murder of young mum Kelly Wilkinson on Tuesday.

Originally published as Decomposing bodies had been in unit for days