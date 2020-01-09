Decline in Paradise Dam Caravan Park numbers

BUSIER DAYS: The Paradise Dam Caravan Park during a previous tourist season, when the water level was higher.

BUSIER DAYS: The Paradise Dam Caravan Park during a previous tourist season, when the water level was higher.

PARADISE Dam Caravan Park suffered a dismal Christmas holiday break with numerous cancellations made.

But its caretaker Amanda Clarke was uncertain if this was due to bushfires, high temperatures, or reduced capacity of the dam, which was currently at 39 per cent.

“We’re still pretty well a great caravan park, and we’ve got plenty of water for any of the water sports they (visitors) want to do,” Ms Clarke said.

“Fishing is actually a bit better because there’s less room for the fish to hide.”

105,000ML was released from the dam late last year when the State Government was advised that its structural integrity during extreme weather events was questionable.

It aims to reduce the spillway by five metres, but in order to prepare for construction in May, water supplier Sunwater lowered the dam’s capacity to 42 per cent within 10 weeks.

The dam’s construction was the topic of an independent inquiry, and had been a topic investigated by media including The Australian.

Ms Clarke said the political and media attention brought an increase in day visitors, but there had also been a reduced number of campers.

She said the park normally booked out its 21 unpowered sites during the summer holidays. “I think we filled three,” she said.

“I’ve heard it is quiet everywhere … I’ve had a couple of people here that did book in that were going to stay for a couple of days.

“They did state that it was too hot so they were going ahead.”

But there were also rumours revealed by visitors that the area was stinky, and that were was no water for swimming or water sports.

But Ms Clarke said there was still plenty of water to do these things, and that Sunwater had reopened its boat ramp and placed sand on the banks to increase the dam’s accessibility.

A Sunwater spokesman confirmed the boat ramp was reopened and that a local earthmoving contractor was used to put sand in key areas around the dam’s banks.

He said the work was completed in December before Christmas. The spokesman advised that recreational visitors remain vigilant of submerged hazards in the water.