DECLARED: Bundy back in Labor hands with new MP

Labor candidate Tom Smith has been declared as Bundaberg’s new MP after defeating David Batt by nine votes.

AFTER almost two weeks of counting votes and then a re-count, the seat of Bundaberg has finally been declared.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland last night officially declared Labor's Tom Smith as Bundaberg's new MP by just nine votes.

It comes after Labor claimed victory earlier this week by just 11 votes with the LNP applying for a recount with ECQ.

As a result of Mr Smith's win, he will represent the Bundaberg electorate for the next four years.

Speaking with the NewsMail this morning Mr Smith said he was excited to get to work.

"I'm looking forward to getting out there and talking to people and getting underway with the job," he said.

"The election was two weeks ago so there's no time to celebrate or pat ourselves on the back.

"I'm looking forward to earning the trust and respect of the community. I know there were a number of people who didn't vote for labor so I'm looking forward to earning their respect over the next four years."

Mr Smith took to social media this morning to thank voters for their support and acknowledge outgoing MP David Batt for his work over the last few years.

"Yesterday the ECQ officially declared that I will have the honour of representing the people of Bundaberg for the next four years," he said.

"Our team of hardworking volunteers ran a grassroots campaign that was about getting out into the community and listening to what the people of Bundy had to say.

"As a community, we have been able to secure fantastic announcements by the Palaszczuk Labor Government that are very exciting and will contribute to the whole of our region.

"I would like to acknowledge outgoing local member, David Batt and his commitment to public life over his years as a councillor and member of Parliament - David, I wish you and your family all the best moving forward.

"Thank you to all of those who voted Labor at this election, some for the first time. It was a close margin, but the people of Bundy have spoken and they have voted for a strong stable government to lead them through the next four years.

"I will always stand up for our community and put the people of Bundy first each and every day. Because when Bundaberg goes well, Queensland goes well."

Mr Batt took to social media last night to thank Bundaberg constituents and congratulate Mr Smith on his win.

"After a long couple of weeks counting votes, unfortunately I have not been re-elected as your State Member for Bundaberg," he said.

"Although I am very disappointed we didn't obtain the result we were hoping for, I am incredibly proud of our achievements over the last 3 years.

"Every day my team and I have done our absolute best to represent and act on behalf of the people of Bundaberg, securing hundreds of positive outcomes for residents along the way.

"Albeit a very disappointing outcome, I am pleased to have once again run a positive campaign based on local people and local issues.

"Thank you to all my fantastic volunteers and every single person who has supported and put their trust in me over the years.

"Being Bundaberg's representative in Queensland Parliament has been such a great privilege and I am humbled to have had the opportunity to be our community's voice in such an important place.

"Congratulations to Bundaberg's new MP Tom Smith. Labor has promised voters an array of different projects over the election period and I look forward to seeing these commitments fulfilled over the next term of Government.

"As always, I will continue to work with community members to build a better Bundaberg.

"Here's to new beginnings!"

Bundaberg region Mayor Jack Dempsey congratulated Mr Smith on his election and thanked outgoing MP David Batt for his work during his time as MP.

Cr Dempsey said he looked forward to working with Mr Smith over the next four years.

"Congratulations to Tom Smith for being elected in the seat of Bundaberg," he said.

"Tom ran an impressive campaign and it's good for Bundaberg to have a voice in Government.

"I look forward to working with him to see the Government deliver its commitments for Bundaberg, including a new Level 5 hospital, flood protection and an expanded TAFE College.

"I don't believe that Labor won this election simply because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Bundaberg result reflected their promises to invest locally in significant new infrastructure and social support.

"To outgoing Member, David Batt, thank you for representing Bundaberg with dedication over the past four years.

"Congratulations also to our two returning local Members, Stephen Bennett and Colin Boyce."

