AG makes decision on whether sentence will be appealed

ATTORNEY-General Yvette D'Ath will appeal the sentence of the 17-year old boy who hit and severely injured Ipswich Constable Peter McAulay with a vehicle last year.

In a statement, the Attorney-General said the three-year sentence was "manifestly inadequate".

As the matter is still before the courts Ms D'Ath said she would make no further comment.

The teenager was ordered to serve half of an 18 month sentence locked up in a youth detention centre last month after Judge Dennis Lynch QC found special circumstances did exist for him not to serve a minimum 75 per cent.

A conviction was recorded.

The boy was evading police in September last year when he swerved to avoid stingers laid on Brisbane Rd by Const McAulay and into the Goodna police officer.

The 17-year-old would be released by Easter.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC and Crown prosecutor Clayton Wallis accepted he did not deliberately hit Constable McAulay.

Outside Ipswich Courthouse last month, Queensland Police Union boss Ian Leavers slammed the sentence as too lenient.

"It simply doesn't cut it," he said.

"It's not acceptable. It shows the courts are well and truly out of touch, and accepting this criminal behaviour of juveniles who are putting the lives of everyone at risk.

"The Youth Justice system is broken. Now a green light that you can almost murder a police officer and get 18 months. It's just not fair. Peter's life has changed forever."

Const McAulay, who suffered severe injuries that have left him with permanent disability, said the sentence was disappointing.

Almost 15,000 people signed an online petition calling for 'justice' for the officer and a harsher penalty for the 17-year-old who hit him, which launched after the sentence.