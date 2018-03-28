Decision on Moore Park Beach supermarket one step closer

IN NEGOTIATIONS: Cornett's IGA is in talks with the landlord over the future of the Moore Park store.

IN NEGOTIATIONS: Cornett's IGA is in talks with the landlord over the future of the Moore Park store. TAHLIA STEHBENS

THE fate of the Moore Park Beach IGA is one step closer to being decided with CEO Graham Booysen yesterday meeting with the building's landlord.

Last week the NewsMail reported that, despite growing concerns, the grocer was not closing and was in the process of renegotiating the lease.

Mr Booysen yesterday said a meeting had taken place between Cornett's IGA and the landlord, and a decision would hopefully be made next week.

"They have taken away our proposal and will get back to us after reviewing our numbers,” he said.

"We're working on the agreement and locals should be aware that there will always be a supermarket there.

"Cornett's is hoping to continue the lease, but if the numbers aren't right and we decide to sell, I do think the landlord will certainly keep a grocer in that space.”