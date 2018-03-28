Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN NEGOTIATIONS: Cornett's IGA is in talks with the landlord over the future of the Moore Park store.
IN NEGOTIATIONS: Cornett's IGA is in talks with the landlord over the future of the Moore Park store. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Business

Decision on Moore Park Beach supermarket one step closer

Tahlia Stehbens
by
28th Mar 2018 6:37 PM

THE fate of the Moore Park Beach IGA is one step closer to being decided with CEO Graham Booysen yesterday meeting with the building's landlord.

Last week the NewsMail reported that, despite growing concerns, the grocer was not closing and was in the process of renegotiating the lease.

Mr Booysen yesterday said a meeting had taken place between Cornett's IGA and the landlord, and a decision would hopefully be made next week.

"They have taken away our proposal and will get back to us after reviewing our numbers,” he said.

"We're working on the agreement and locals should be aware that there will always be a supermarket there.

"Cornett's is hoping to continue the lease, but if the numbers aren't right and we decide to sell, I do think the landlord will certainly keep a grocer in that space.”

bundaberg iga moore park beach
Bundaberg News Mail
REVEALED: How Easter fuel prices are ripping us off

REVEALED: How Easter fuel prices are ripping us off

News IF YOU'RE feeling a burn in your hip-pocket at the petrol bowser, you're not alone.

Massive tobacco raid update: Police seize drugs in Bundy

Massive tobacco raid update: Police seize drugs in Bundy

Crime Authorities execute search warrants in separate areas

It's almost Show time, Bundaberg

It's almost Show time, Bundaberg

Whats On 125th annual show on at end of May

  • 28th Mar 2018 6:40 PM
REVEALED: The top driver distractions to avoid this Easter

REVEALED: The top driver distractions to avoid this Easter

News Have you fallen into any of these common traps?

Local Partners