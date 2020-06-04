Decision looming for the NDRL

Keni Nadaro completes an easy try for the Avondale Tigers last year. He might not be able to do that this year. PHOTO: Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: The Northern Districts Rugby League will know its fate for this season by the end of the week.

NDRL chairman Neil Redfern confirmed he was in the process of asking clubs what they want to happen with this year’s season.

It is expected that all clubs and the board will support not holding a competition this year, like the Bundaberg Rugby League and other competitions.

“We’ll be calling for a meeting before the end of the week,” Redfern said.

“From there we’ll resolve our position.”

“But we’re probably likely to not play.

“The bar and restrictions are stacked very high.”

Redfern said the delay in making the decision was mainly due to the time it was taking to get all the information required before making the call.

The NDRL last month received information about the State Government’s requirements for allowing play to resume before receiving requirements of the Queensland Rugby League.

This week the NDRL received information in relation to insurance and how the competition would be reimbursed in terms of payments back if the competitions stopped, had a half season or ran a full season.

“Now we can make the informed decision” Redfern said.

“It’s pretty elementary where we want to go.”

Redfern said a decision could be made earlier if clubs were in agreement about a resolution earlier.

He said that by tomorrow at the latest all clubs would have been formally asked about their views on this season’s future.