DECISION IS IMMINENT: Bargara high-rise to go to vote

JEWEL BARGARA: New artists impressions of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade have been released as part of the developer's response to further information requested by Bundaberg Regional Council. Contributed

A DECISION on whether the controversial nine-storey Bargara development will go ahead is imminent, with Bundaberg Regional Council confirming the matter will be listed on the agenda for this month's upcoming ordinary meeting.

The announcement comes after the Kepnock Residents Action Group inquired about an application under the Right to Information for a tape recording of the proceedings, scheduled for Monday, September 24.

Open to all members of the public, the council stated the high-rise would be voted on by councillors in less than two weeks, unless the applicant chose to request another extension.

"There has been no further request for an extension at this stage but the applicants retain that option," CEO Steve Johnston told the action group.

The application for the proposed Jewel development was resubmitted late last month after developer Esplanade Jewel Pty Ltd asked for a 50-day pause of the decision period on July 17.

The request followed a bombshell recommendation from town planners in July, who said the development's height was out of character for the area and that the application should be reduced to 20m or six storeys.

Currently sitting at nine storeys (29.7m), the development is in direct breach of those benchmarks.

Council development group manager Michael Ellery told councillors and residents substantial changes would have to be made to ensure the controversial development complied with Bundaberg Regional Council and state requirements.

Instead, Mr Ellery offered a compromise of sorts and said a preliminary approval should be given for a part-approval of the development, which would see the height reduced to 20m - a height which Mr Ellery said allowed for six storeys based on current designs.

But on July 17, only days ahead of the general meeting where the matter was set to be put to a vote to councillors, the application was withdrawn from consideration.

"The applicant has asked for a pause of 50 business days in accordance with section 32 of the Development Assessment Rules and has indicated they wish to make further representations to council," a council spokesperson said at the time.

About 35 days later, Esplanade Jewel resubmitted a detailed report to council, addressing key concerns town planners had stressed when handing down their recommendation.

The report argued the council's conclusion that the building would cause a 50 per cent increase is shadowing was wrong - the misinterpretation stemming from the development benchmarks' wording.

The report also addressed the development's height concerns - an issue that has divided the Bargara community for months.

Compiled by Saunders Havill Group, the report claimed that only 30 per cent of the building was in breach of development benchmarks under the Bundaberg Regional Council Planning Scheme 2015 (a maximum of five storeys or 20m).

It also stated the developer would be able to "broadly" comply with all relevant noise requirements outlined in the council's Acceptable Outcome Report and that they would be "agreeable to further discussion regarding a possible Infrastructure Agreement, whereby the resulting development would have a broader positive impact on areas adjoining the development site".

The general meeting at Gin Gin On Monday, September 24, will be recorded by the council.

The application for the Bargara high-rise development is code assessable and is therefore not subject to public notification requirements under the Planning Act.