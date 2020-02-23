Decent rain forecast for the week ahead

WELCOME WEATHER: Pedestrians take shelter from the rain in the Bundaberg CBD.

THE Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a wet start to the week with a decent chance of about 20mm of rain in Bundy.

Meteorologist Shane Kennedy said there was an offshore low expected to hang above the area for the next few days.

“From tomorrow I expect a very high chance of some showers,” Mr Kennedy said.

“The system has been giving a fair amount of weather to the southern interior with an upper trough really helping enhance rainfall through the last couple of days.

“It’s expected to weaken a fair bit, but start tracking east over the next couple of days.”

He said the system should help give weather across the Wide Bay a bit of a kick and should provide the chance of a thunderstorm today and rain throughout the week.

“There’ll still be a high chance on Tuesday, probably just a medium chance on Wednesday, but then we’re noticing another increase in the return of thunderstorms on Thursday,” Mr Kennedy said.

Temperatures were forecast to stay within one or two degrees of the February average, though the humidity should keep things fairly sticky.