Decades of healthy times with Harold and Kathy

Kathy Bayliss is taking part in Ocsober to raise money for Life Education.

FOR three decades, Bundaberg students have learnt how to live healthier lives with the help from a friendly giraffe named Healthy Harold and the Life Education van.

For the last 22 years, Kathy Bayliss has been by Harold's side with Life Education Bundaberg visiting about 50 primary schools or 9000 students each year.

This geographic area includes north to Gin Gin, west to Monto and south to Childers.

Mrs Bayliss is passionate about the program which she says "moves with the times” to ensure there's a modern way to help teach youngsters reach their full potential.

Her mission is to empower young people through education to make informed choices for a safer and healthier life.

Whether it's teaching Year 3 students about physical health or the Year 5 and 6 kids about social media awareness or drinking responsibly.

Mrs Bayliss said the program was a resource that complemented the Australian health curriculum since 1979 and in Bundaberg and district since 1989.

While Life Education receives some state grant funding, it relies heavily on the local community for support.

One of the biggest fundraising months for Life Education each year is October, where people "lose the booze to help Aussie kids”.

Last month Mrs Bayliss put away her drink of wine with dinner to raise money through the Ocsober campaign.

This month she's hoping the community can give back by sponsoring her campaign, which aims to raise $500 by the end of the month.

This year the entire campaign hopes to reach a target of $470,000, which would enable them to reach 22,500 children drug and health education.

Life Education Australia is the largest not for profit, charitable, independent provider of health education to young Australians across Australia.

To donate to Mrs Bayliss go to https://bit.ly/2yQEFkG.

Giving back

TO ENSURE students in the Gin Gin region don't miss out on Life Education, the Gin Gin Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank has made a generous decision to financially support families within the area for the past three years.

They do this by paying full student attendance costs for the Life Education programs when the mobile classroom and Harold the giraffe visit the primary schools in their region. This year, 10 out of 12 schools have keenly taken up the offer.