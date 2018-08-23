Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Deborah Hutton’s distress at partner’s ‘plot’

by Mark Morri
23rd Aug 2018 7:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TV presenter Deborah Hutton is "shocked and devastated" by the charging of her former partner but is "safe" and working with police.

The Daily Telegraph revealed yesterday that the glamorous media personality and former model's ex-partner Robert Dulhunty had been charged with attempting to allegedly stalk and intimidate her. A statement on her Balance by Deborah Hutton website confirmed the report and revealed her distress.

Dulhunty is accused of faking a break-in at Hutton's Bronte home in an attempt to scare her so she would let the 49-year-old stay at the home for protection rather than kicking him out. A bag was left at the scene with condoms and bindings, which Dulhunty said the intruder left behind.

RELATED: HUTTON 'INTIMIDATED' BY PARTNER

Rob Delhunty and Deborah Hutton, of Bronte, (host of Foxtel's Stage & Screen)
Rob Delhunty and Deborah Hutton, of Bronte, (host of Foxtel's Stage & Screen)

Police began to investigate the possibility Hutton was the target of a celebrity stalker but alleged they discovered the bag and items inside it were purchased by Dulhunty.

"Deborah is surrounded by friends and family,'' the statement said. "We believe every woman, man and child has a right to feel safe in their ­relationships and in their own home - a celebrity should be no different.

"We also acknowledge that it takes courage and resilience beyond measure to recognise and remove yourself from toxic situations.''

Dulhunty was granted bail at Waverley Local Court but ordered to stay away from Hutton.

 

Rob Dalhunty and Deborah Hutton in 2017.
Rob Dalhunty and Deborah Hutton in 2017.

 

deborah hutton intimidation robert dulhunty stalking

Top Stories

    LAWSUIT: Local tourism business owner sued for $200K

    premium_icon LAWSUIT: Local tourism business owner sued for $200K

    Business THE co-owner of 1770 Reef-Great Barrier Reef Eco Tours is being sued for more than $200,000.

    Wife's crash at busy roundabout spurs man into action

    premium_icon Wife's crash at busy roundabout spurs man into action

    News Close encounter prompts husband's call for guard rails at ditch

    Woman taken to hospital after being charged by cow

    Woman taken to hospital after being charged by cow

    News Woman taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a cow charged at her

    • 23rd Aug 2018 8:25 AM
    Is the LNP at risk in its heartland?

    premium_icon Is the LNP at risk in its heartland?

    Politics Locals have their say on LNP leadership

    Local Partners