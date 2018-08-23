Deborah Hutton’s distress at partner’s ‘plot’

TV presenter Deborah Hutton is "shocked and devastated" by the charging of her former partner but is "safe" and working with police.

The Daily Telegraph revealed yesterday that the glamorous media personality and former model's ex-partner Robert Dulhunty had been charged with attempting to allegedly stalk and intimidate her. A statement on her Balance by Deborah Hutton website confirmed the report and revealed her distress.

Dulhunty is accused of faking a break-in at Hutton's Bronte home in an attempt to scare her so she would let the 49-year-old stay at the home for protection rather than kicking him out. A bag was left at the scene with condoms and bindings, which Dulhunty said the intruder left behind.

RELATED: HUTTON 'INTIMIDATED' BY PARTNER

Rob Delhunty and Deborah Hutton, of Bronte, (host of Foxtel's Stage & Screen)

Police began to investigate the possibility Hutton was the target of a celebrity stalker but alleged they discovered the bag and items inside it were purchased by Dulhunty.

"Deborah is surrounded by friends and family,'' the statement said. "We believe every woman, man and child has a right to feel safe in their ­relationships and in their own home - a celebrity should be no different.

"We also acknowledge that it takes courage and resilience beyond measure to recognise and remove yourself from toxic situations.''

Dulhunty was granted bail at Waverley Local Court but ordered to stay away from Hutton.