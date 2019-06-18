Deb Frecklington to visit Bundaberg today

STATE opposition leader Deb Frecklington is in Bundaberg today with jobs on the agenda.

Ms Frecklington is expected to outline her plans for the region this morning at the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce breakfast where she is guest speaker.

She said she looked forward to meeting with the local community.

"I am looking forward to outlining my plan to create jobs,” she said.

"The LNP has already guaranteed there will be no new taxes if we're elected in October 2020 and we're committed to lowering the cost of living pressures for households and businesses.

"My plan includes giving Bundaberg residents the same choice as those in the south east enjoy when it comes to choosing an electricity provider.

"A future LNP Government will give Bundaberg residents a choice to Ergon and experts believe it will drive down the average power bill by $300 per year.”

Ms Frecklington said she felt the Bundaberg region had been neglected in the recent budget handed down by the Labor Government.

"The Palaszczuk Labor Government has neglected Bundaberg for too long and last week's job destroying Budget is proof of that,” she said.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk has slugged Queenslanders with nine new or increased job destroying taxes with the promise of more to come.

"Bundaberg businesses face more uncertainty because Annastacia Palaszczuk is obsessed with tax hikes and can't be trusted to create jobs.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk is anti-regions and anti-jobs.”

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said there had been a fair bit of interest in the breakfast.

"We have around 65 booked for breakfast, Deb will be discussing the current Labor budget and LNP response,” he said.

"Chamber continues to advocate for the reduction and ultimate dismissal of payroll tax, have a fixed percentage for local contacts for government work as well as increasing funding for skills, training and workforce development.”