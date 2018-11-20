Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flowers left in memory of the nine-month-old girl who was found dead on Surfers Paradise beach. Picture: Talisa Eley
Flowers left in memory of the nine-month-old girl who was found dead on Surfers Paradise beach. Picture: Talisa Eley
Crime

‘What the hell was Child Services doing’

by Greg Stolz
20th Nov 2018 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EMOTIONAL Deb Frecklington has fired up about the tragic death of a baby girl on the Gold Coast, demanding to know "what the hell" Child Safety were doing allowing the infant to live in a tent with her homeless parents.

 

Key question in tragic death

Baby's tragic final days

 

Child Safety is under the spotlight after it was revealed the family's rough living circumstances were well-known to the department before the little girl was found dead on Surfers Paradise beach in the early hours of Monday.

 

Flowers left in memory of the nine-month-old girl who was found dead on Surfers Paradise beach. Picture: Talisa Eley
Flowers left in memory of the nine-month-old girl who was found dead on Surfers Paradise beach. Picture: Talisa Eley

 

The LNP leader said today the State Government had a lot of questions to answer.

"This is a police matter and we do need police to carry out their investigations which they are doing," Ms Frecklington told reporters.

"But this is just such a tragically sad case and I believe the Government has a lot of questions that need answering.

"If this baby was living in a tent on a beach and Child Services knew about it, what the hell were they doing leaving that child there?

"If that baby was known to authorities to be living in a tent on a beach, why was she left there? Where is the Government in relation to this? We know the police are doing everything they can to investigate this tragic circumstance but this is the loss of a little baby, a little baby girl nine months old.

 

Police at the scene where a baby was found. Picture: Supplied/Channel 7
Police at the scene where a baby was found. Picture: Supplied/Channel 7

 

"I just cannot stand to think that authorities knew about this and left that poor defenceless little girl in this situation. It just seriously breaks my heart."

Ms Frecklington said keeping families together "should be the first starting point" but protecting children should be the priority.

"It is always obviously good to try to keep families together, that should be the first starting point," she said.

 

Jodie Devere, of the Gold Coast, pays tribute to the baby that was found dead on the beach in Surfers Paradise near Staghorn Ave. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Jodie Devere, of the Gold Coast, pays tribute to the baby that was found dead on the beach in Surfers Paradise near Staghorn Ave. Picture: Tertius Pickard

 

"But not when the circumstances are such that they're living in a tent on the beach and authorities know about it. We need to be doing everything we can to protect our kids.

"There is a safer spot for that baby to have been, whether it's in a foster family or with another set of adults that would have … cared for that child. There are many people out there that are willing to help and love and care for children.

"It is never OK to leave a child in a circumstance where the authorities and Child Safety Minister knows that it is not the right circumstance. And in this one, it has ended in utter tragedy."

More Stories

Top Stories

    'DISGUSTING': CBD worker caught with 450,000 child porn pics

    premium_icon 'DISGUSTING': CBD worker caught with 450,000 child porn pics

    Crime POLICE conducting a house search have barged in on a former Dymocks employee scrolling through the internet, searching for fresh child porn materials.

    Business owners welcome CBD shake-up

    premium_icon Business owners welcome CBD shake-up

    Business Council announced plans to revitalise the CBD on Friday

    Law firm steps in to represent Bundy residents

    premium_icon Law firm steps in to represent Bundy residents

    News Home owners' challenge over dual homes

    Southern Great Barrier Reef operators scoop tourism awards

    Southern Great Barrier Reef operators scoop tourism awards

    News Collected four gold, three silver and three bronze between them

    Local Partners