Frecklington flips on renewables ‘mandate’

Queensland LNP Leader Deb Frecklington told the LNP state convention that GOCs would be “mandated” to invest in renewables in the search for life after coal. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

DEB Frecklington has softened her position that government owned corporations would be "mandated" to invest in renewable energy after the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull directly contradicted the state Opposition Leader in his Press Club address in Brisbane.

Government Owned Corporations (GOC's) would not be mandated to invest in renewable energy unless it is "financially viable," Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington now says.

In a softening of her stance on the matter after she originally stated GOCs would be "mandated" to invest in renewables in the search for life after coal, Ms Frecklington said they should only do it if it makes financial sense to do so.

The about face comes after Malcolm Turnbull used his Press Club address in Brisbane on Wednesday to say there should not be mandated renewable targets.

Ms Frecklington denied the change in policy, saying she was not at odds with the Prime Minister over the issue.

"He is right, what we need to see is that we need to be technology agnostic, the Prime Minister has made that very clear," she said.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told the Queensland Media Club in Brisbane there should not be mandated renewable targets. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

"The LNP's policy is allowing government owned corporations to invest in renewables when it is economically viable to do so, we need to make sure these organisations are able to invest in a mix.

"Remember currently, they are not able to invest in renewables."

During her budget reply speech, Ms Frecklington said the LNP would work on a "future beyond coal."

"An LNP Government would mandate government-owned energy companies to support renewable energy generation," she said.

"We would work with the Australian Energy Market Operator to find the right mix of electricity generation to ensure our electricity supply is affordable, secure and clean."

Ms Frecklington also agreed with Mr Turnbull's points, saying a LNP government would not support a 50 per cent renewable target, as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has done.

"The LNP's policy also is that we do not agree with Annastacia Palaszczuk's 50 per cent renewable target because we do not believe it is achievable," she said.