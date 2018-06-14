Deb counters State Budget with economic plan

DAYS after the Labor government handed down its budget, LNP Deb Frecklington has announced the LNP's own plan for growing the state's economy.

Ms Frecklington said the prime purpose of the plan was to create jobs, cut living costs and improve schools and hospitals.

"All Annastacia Palaszczuk has delivered after three-and-a-half years as Premier is more tax, debt and unemployment," Ms Frecklington said.

"Her budget will rip $2.2 billion out of our economy in new taxes and see debt soar to $83 billion.

"Queenslanders are being squeezed because Labor has no plan for this state."

Ms Frecklington, who announced the plan in parliament yesterday, said her plan would make it easier for Queenslanders to get jobs.

"The LNP's plan will help businesses grow and create more jobs in every corner of the state," she said.

Ms Frecklington said a key part of the LNP's plan would be to bring down the price of power by restructuring government-owned power generators from two to three entities, introducing regional electricity retail competition into regional Queensland and mandating investment in affordable green energy by government-owned electricity companies.

"I want every Queenslander to be confident we are heading in the right direction once again," Ms Frecklington said.

"It will get our economy back on track, but I want to do much more for Queenslanders.

"I want to improve education for our kids and healthcare for our sick.

"I want to build communities that are secure and strong."

Ms Frecklington said she was committed to the LNP's plan for four ice rehabilitation centres, one of which would be slated for the Wide Bay region.

She said the LNP would also target the source of ice by cracking down on drug gangs.

"Ice has infiltrated our small towns and cities, it is destroying families and attacking the very soul and fabric of our communities," she said.

"There is nothing more heartbreaking than when a person from my community reaches out to tell me how ice has devastated their family, extended family and livelihood.

"I am committed to stopping this scourge."