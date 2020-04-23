Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Death toll climbs as another aged care resident dies

by Shannon Molloy
23rd Apr 2020 4:31 PM

A fourth resident at a Sydney nursing home riddled with coronavirus has died today.

Newmarch House in Caddens in the city's south has been crippled by an outbreak of COVID-19, with more than 40 residents and workers infected.

A 79-year-old woman died this morning.

It is the fourth death at the facility as a result of coronavirus in the past week.

"I have talked directly to the immediate family of the resident and conveyed our sincerest condolences," Grant Millard, Anglicare chief executive officer, said.

The state's death toll now stands at 34.

To date, Australia has recorded 76 deaths from COVID-19, with 6660 confirmed cases. They include 2976 in New South Wales, 1337 in Victoria, 1026 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 546 in Western Australia, 205 in Tasmania, 104 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus death toll editors picks newmarch house

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Telehealth options delivering care to locals at home

        premium_icon Telehealth options delivering care to locals at home

        News TELEHEALTH is proving its worth during the coronavirus crisis – and the benefits could be permanent.

        • 23rd Apr 2020 3:46 PM
        Region receives a royal wave on Instagram

        premium_icon Region receives a royal wave on Instagram

        News How the Royal Family featured the region to celebrate Earth Day.

        WATCH: Chairs nicked from not-for-profit organisation

        premium_icon WATCH: Chairs nicked from not-for-profit organisation

        News Police are seeking public assistance after a number of items were stolen from a...

        • 23rd Apr 2020 4:00 PM
        Farming households encouraged to apply for funding

        premium_icon Farming households encouraged to apply for funding

        News Round two of the Drought Community Support Initiative is open to the Bundaberg...