Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Death toll at 99 as elderly man dies in hospital

by Gavin Fernando
18th May 2020 8:34 AM

NSW has recorded one new death overnight, bringing the state's death toll to 48 and the national total to 99.

Dr Kerry Chant said a man in his 60s died after he was confirmed to have the virus.

He was linked to a previously-confirmed case and had underlying health issues.

Australia has recorded a total 7050 cases of COVID-19, with 3076 in New South Wales, 1554 in Victoria, 1054 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 557 in Western Australia, 226 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory. 

Dr Chant also identified Penrith and The Hills as two new hotspots for COVID-19 in NSW.

"I would urge anyone in those local government areas, particularly with any symptoms, to come forward for testing," she said.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus death toll editor picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grower eager for return to normality

        premium_icon Grower eager for return to normality

        News Local grower Andrew Martens is waiting for the coronavirus impacts to pass so he can return to planting as normal.

        Increase in parvovirus affecting unvaccinated dogs

        premium_icon Increase in parvovirus affecting unvaccinated dogs

        News Vets are urging dog owners to vaccinate their dogs against parvovirus after seeing...

        Retirees adapt within village community

        premium_icon Retirees adapt within village community

        News “The unique challenges presented by the pandemic have also been the inspiration for...

        Property sale 55 years in the making

        premium_icon Property sale 55 years in the making

        News The selling agent said the sale was something not seen before in the region.