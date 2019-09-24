Threats follow Kyle Sandilands' Virgin Mary camel comment

Kyle Sandilands joked that the Virgin Mary wasn’t actually a “virgin” at all. In the video he described Mary as a “liar” who got knocked up “behind a camel shed”.

Radio host Kyle Sandilands has received death threats in the wake of his offensive comments about the Virgin Mary.

Angry listeners called for the KIIS FM breakfast host to be sacked after a provocative video was shared on his KIIS FM Instagram site where the 48-year-old shock jock joked that the Virgin Mary wasn't actually a "virgin" at all. In the video he described Mary as a "liar" who got knocked up "behind a camel shed".

Confidential understands Sandilands has been in contact with NSW Police after receiving a number of death threats via social media, email and mobile phone.

"Absolutely Kyle has been getting death threats," a source close to the radio host told Confidential.

"That is nothing new however. To be honest, if Kyle got a dollar for every death threat he received, he would be able to buy Tasmania. It has been something that has been going on forever. To be fair, this past week has been very busy though."

Sandilands and co-host Jackie O Henderson are on a pre-planned radio survey break holiday this week but will be back on air from Monday when they are expected to further address the scandal.

On Friday, Sandilands told The Daily Telegraph he was sorry for his comments.

"I'm sorry if I offended anyone with my comments," Sandilands said. "Everyone is entitled to their own religious beliefs and I'm fully supportive of that right."

KIIS owner Australian Radio Network (ARN) also issued an apology.

"We echo Kyle's statement and unreservedly apologise for any offence that may have been caused. Last week when this content ran, we immediately recognised that it wasn't appropriate for distribution and it was removed immediately."

Christian and Muslim protesters stationed outside KIIS FM's Sydney studios on Monday to demand a more sincere apology from the shock jock after condemnation of the video went global.