Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

DEATH SPIKE: Victoria confirms 282 cases, 25 deaths

17th Aug 2020 8:57 AM

 

 

Victoria has reported its deadliest day since the pandemic began, losing another 25 people to coronavirus.

The state's total death toll now sits at 334, with most of Victoria's deaths coming from its aged care sector.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported the numbers this morning.

Another 282 Victorians also tested positive to coronavirus, a slight increase from Sunday's 279 cases.

 

NSW recorded five new cases and tragically, another death, while South Australia confirmed one new case, a man in his 30s who had been repatriated from India.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen flown to hospital after Miriam Vale crash

        Premium Content Teen flown to hospital after Miriam Vale crash

        News A MALE in his late teens has been flown to hospital after a vehicle rollover near Miriam Vale this morning.

        FLASHBACK: 15 snippets of Bundaberg news from 1949

        Premium Content FLASHBACK: 15 snippets of Bundaberg news from 1949

        News Got a history story to share? Email editorial@news-mail.com.au

        Are kids being targeted by a legal gateway to gambling?

        Premium Content Are kids being targeted by a legal gateway to gambling?

        News CONCERNS grow as report highlights an unregulated industry open to anyone of any...