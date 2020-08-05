Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Death and delays: Six Qld road fixes desperately needed

by Dan Knowles, Matthew Killoran
5th Aug 2020 5:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

Six desperately needed Queensland major projects have been added to the national to-do list, including upgrades to killer regional highways, congestion-busting improvements for Brisbane's northern suburbs and a Sunshine Coast road so choked it is rated as suffering traffic overload on a national scale.

Along with removing highway black spots - 65 per cent of Queensland's road fatalities occurred outside major cities, Infrastructure Australia has added the Brisbane northern suburbs corridor, the Browns Plains to South East Busway initiative, improving the Queensland inland freight route, and increasing capacity and safety on the Browns Plains to Beaudesert and the Mooloolah River interchange on the Sunshine Coast.

Infrastructure Australia will release the full report today, for the first time updating it half way through the year as it tries to fast track big projects to create jobs and get the COVID economy moving.

 

 

Traffic on Gympie Road in Chermside . Pic Annette Dew
Traffic on Gympie Road in Chermside . Pic Annette Dew

 

Infrastructure Australia chief executive officer Romilly Madew, said the Priority List had been updated in order to showcase the extended pipeline of investment, now worth more than $64 billion.

"The Priority List is a critical tool in recovery, as it directs investment to the infrastructure projects that will kickstart economic growth and have the greatest returns for all Australians," she said.

 

A 2018 Transport and Main Roads concept representation of how the choke-point Mooloolah River interchange may ultimately be resolved.
A 2018 Transport and Main Roads concept representation of how the choke-point Mooloolah River interchange may ultimately be resolved.

 

Of the 245 lives lost on Queensland roads in 2018, over 65 per cent of the crashes occurred in areas outside of the major cities, it says.

The killer sections of narrow country highways make up just 3 per cent of the state-controlled road network by length but carry 20 per cent of vehicle kilometres travelled and 15 per cent of 'fatal and serious injury' crashes.

Options to make them safer include wider centre-lines, centre barriers and increasing shoulder widths and noisy line markings.

In Brisbane's north, the 60kmh and 70kmh Gympie Arterial Road crawls along at 36kmh in the morning peak and 32kmh in the evening peak and will only get worse without smarter intersections and better public transport, the report warns.

Remaining on the previous list, it says the M1 Motorway is one of the busiest roads in Australia. It already carries 150,000 vehicles a day, which the section between Eight Mile Plains and Tugun cannot handle.

As well as the Queensland initiatives, other new priorities were the Perth Metronet train system, the M12 Motorway in Sydney and also redeveloping the ageing Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra.

 

 

Originally published as Death and delays: Six Qld road fixes desperately needed

infrastructure and planning queensland roads traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MILESTONE: South Kolan principal celebrates 25 years in job

        premium_icon MILESTONE: South Kolan principal celebrates 25 years in job

        News Jeff Searle loves teaching and over the years has taught more than one generation of the same family

        • 5th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Sweet treat: Growers serve up berry exciting dessert

        premium_icon Sweet treat: Growers serve up berry exciting dessert

        News The concept for their new ice-cream was four years in the making.

        • 5th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Your say: Survey to promote inclusion and access for all

        premium_icon Your say: Survey to promote inclusion and access for all

        News Results collected from the survey will assist in developing the project which aims...

        • 5th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites