Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GONE TOO SOON: Tributes are flowing for Bundaberg 23-year-old Rhys Latham after his death yesterday.
GONE TOO SOON: Tributes are flowing for Bundaberg 23-year-old Rhys Latham after his death yesterday. Contrbuted
Breaking

DEARLY LOVED: Tributes flow for young soul taken too soon

Emma Reid
by
29th May 2018 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FAMILY and friends have been left in disbelief after a young Bundy man lost his life yesterday afternoon.

Dozens of tributes have flowed for 23-year-old Rhys Latham, after he was killed in a crash west of Gympie.

 

GONE TOO SOON: Rhys Latham died in a crash on the Burnett Highway at Tansey yesterday afternoon.
GONE TOO SOON: Rhys Latham died in a crash on the Burnett Highway at Tansey yesterday afternoon. Contributed

The well-known Bundaberg man was in a four-wheel-drive ute when it collided with a truck on the Burnett Highway about 8km north of Tansey.

His brother, Jae Latham, took to social media saying Rhys had a "cheeky smile".

"Rhys my brother, I still can't believe this," Jae wrote.

"My brother please come back to me, please, please.

"Rest in peace my brother. You're in a better place now, flying around with the angels up above."

 

GONE TOO SOON: Tributes are flowing for Bundaberg's Rhys Latham (right).
GONE TOO SOON: Tributes are flowing for Bundaberg's Rhys Latham (right). Contributed

The crash happened about 4.45pm.

Mr Latham died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 39-year-old man from Toogoom, did not suffer any physical injuries.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation with police looking at whether the wet conditions played a role.

Wide Bay Forensic Crash Unit Senior Constable Ron Vandersteen said initial investigations indicated the young driver's ute had veered on to the wrong side of the road when it was hit by the southbound truck.

"Whether he slipped on the wet road or whether he was maybe going too quick for the conditions with the road being wet," he said.

"From what I could see at the scene there was nothing wrong with the road, it's a good road, it's well marked with white lines, it's got guard rails either side."

Snr Const Vandersteen said, however, the investigation had "miles" to go and police were yet to determine whether fatigue contributed.

Investigations are continuing.

Related Items

bundaberg fatal crash queensland police rhys latham
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Paramedics attacked with metal pole

    Paramedics attacked with metal pole

    Crime AN AMBULANCE van has been attacked and a paramedic injured, in a terrifying rampage at a Maryborough intersection.

    Why rural fireys have been working at the show

    Why rural fireys have been working at the show

    News Volunteers get things ready behind scenes

    • 29th May 2018 3:20 PM
    Emergency workers unite against DV this month

    Emergency workers unite against DV this month

    News 'Training in DV starts the day you walk into the (Police) Academy'.

    Kaufusi is ready to rock, according to his brother

    premium_icon Kaufusi is ready to rock, according to his brother

    Sport Bundy duo selected for the State of Origin

    Local Partners