DEARLY LOVED: Tributes flow for young soul taken too soon

GONE TOO SOON: Tributes are flowing for Bundaberg 23-year-old Rhys Latham after his death yesterday.

GONE TOO SOON: Tributes are flowing for Bundaberg 23-year-old Rhys Latham after his death yesterday. Contrbuted

FAMILY and friends have been left in disbelief after a young Bundy man lost his life yesterday afternoon.

Dozens of tributes have flowed for 23-year-old Rhys Latham, after he was killed in a crash west of Gympie.

GONE TOO SOON: Rhys Latham died in a crash on the Burnett Highway at Tansey yesterday afternoon. Contributed

The well-known Bundaberg man was in a four-wheel-drive ute when it collided with a truck on the Burnett Highway about 8km north of Tansey.

His brother, Jae Latham, took to social media saying Rhys had a "cheeky smile".

"Rhys my brother, I still can't believe this," Jae wrote.

"My brother please come back to me, please, please.

"Rest in peace my brother. You're in a better place now, flying around with the angels up above."

GONE TOO SOON: Tributes are flowing for Bundaberg's Rhys Latham (right). Contributed

The crash happened about 4.45pm.

Mr Latham died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 39-year-old man from Toogoom, did not suffer any physical injuries.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation with police looking at whether the wet conditions played a role.

Wide Bay Forensic Crash Unit Senior Constable Ron Vandersteen said initial investigations indicated the young driver's ute had veered on to the wrong side of the road when it was hit by the southbound truck.

"Whether he slipped on the wet road or whether he was maybe going too quick for the conditions with the road being wet," he said.

"From what I could see at the scene there was nothing wrong with the road, it's a good road, it's well marked with white lines, it's got guard rails either side."

Snr Const Vandersteen said, however, the investigation had "miles" to go and police were yet to determine whether fatigue contributed.

Investigations are continuing.