Dearly departed: the loved ones who passed in September

Dearly Departed is the NewsMail's monthly compilation of those who have passed away.

Brian Michael BLACK

Aged 83 years. Passed away peacefully at the Friendly Society Private Hospital on August 29, 2018. Beloved husband of Hazel. Dearly loved father and father-in-law. Loving grandad and great-grandad.Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

Robyn Margaret GRAY

Late of Burnett Heads, formerly of Gayndah. Passed away courageously surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 29, aged 58 years. Cherished daughter, sister and sister-in-law, loving aunt and loved niece.

William John 'Jack' CAMPBELL

Aged 93 years. Late of Forest View Childers and formerly of Apple Tree Creek. Passed away peacefully on August 29, 2018. Loved brother and brother-in-law.

Julie Ann THORNE

Aged 49 years. Late of Maryborough Street, Bundaberg. Passed away peacefully at home on August 29, 2018. Beloved wife of Peter. Dearly-loved mother and mother-in-law to five children. Loving grandmother and loved aunt.

Mark Austin WALKER

Aged 59 years, late of Innisfail. Husband of Rita (dec). Loved father and father-in-law to five children. Treasured pa, loving son and son-in-law. Brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

Keith George ANDERSON

Aged 75 years. Late of Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie, and formerly of the Gold Coast. Passed away peacefully at home on September 01, 2018. Dearly loved father and father-in-law. Loving grandfather. Loved brother and brother-in-law. Uncle of their respective families.

John Meredith BIRD

Aged 84 years. Passed away peacefully in Bundaberg. Beloved husband to Barb. Loved father and father-in-law. Cherished Pop and Pop Pop.

Peter Raymond HEUSER

Aged 66. Late of Murphy Court, Bundaberg. Passed away at the Mater Private Hospital, Brisbane on September 3, 2018. Beloved husband of Susan. Dearly loved father, son and son-in-law. Loved brother and brother-in-law. Loved uncle of respective families.

Joan Bellve JOSEFSKI

Aged 82 years. Late of Rosedale Road, Avondale. Passed away at home on September 2, 2018. Beloved wife of Bert. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Loved sister and sister-in-law.

Dulcie Grace O'DOHERTY

Aged 87 years. Late of Ingenia Gardens, Bundaberg North. Passed away at Prince Charles Hospital on September 3, 2018. Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law and loving grandmother and great-grandmother.

Winifred SCHULER

Passed away September 3, 2018. Late of Mitchelton, formerly of the South Burnett. Loving wife of Bevan. Beloved mother, nana and great-grandmother.

David Paul LEWIS

21-06-1937 - 28-08-2018

Ronald Charles 'Ron' McCANN

Aged 90 years. Late of Pioneer Lodge & Gardens. Passed away peacefully on August 30, 2018. Beloved husband of Doris. Dearly loved father and father-in-law. Loving grandfather and great-grandfather.

Roy Harold BALLARD

Formerly of Hervey Bay. Passed away at Rockhampton Hospital on Saturday, August 25, 2018. Aged 90 years.

Marcia Anne FOX

Aged 65 years.

Passed away unexpectedly at home on September 4, 2018. Beloved wife of Bob. Treasured mother and dearly loved by their families.

Dianne Margaret FRANCIS

Aged 45 years.

Late of Hervey Bay, formerly of Maryborough. Passed away peacefully at St. Stephens Hospital on Thursday, September 6, 2018. Dearly loved daughter and daughter-in-law and mother. Cherished sister and sister-in-law. A friend to many.

Robert Kenneth "Ken" STUART

Aged 87 years.

Of Hervey Bay; formerly of Busby, NSW. Passed away at Hervey Bay Hospital, on September 5, 2018. Dearly loved husband. Loved father.

Nicholas "Nic" HEENAN-JALIL

Aged 55 years. Late of Lawrence Street, North Bundaberg and formerly of Platypus Drive, South Kolan and Island Bay, Wellington, NZ. Passed away peacefully on September 7, 2018. Loving son, father and brother. Much loved grandfather and uncle.

Reverend Norman Wesley "Norm" MERGARD

Late of Bethany Christian Care, Jonoah Gardens. Passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018. Aged 93 years. Much loved husband to Enid and subsequently Joan. Dearly loved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather to respective families.

Joyce Elizabeth CAMP

Aged 81 years. Passed peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, September 11, 2018. Cherished soulmate to Pete and wonderful mother to two children. Much loved nan.

James Matthews 'Jim' DUNPHY

Aged 83 years. Late of Argyle gardens and formerly of Gin Gin. Passed peacefully at Bundaberg Hospital on September 10, 2018. Beloved husband of Robin. Dearly loved father and father-in-law. Loving granddad. Loved brother and uncle of respective families.

Leonora Zarcal (Nora) LANE

Aged 76 years. Passed away Sunday September 9, 2018. Beloved wife to Ray. Loved by her extended family and friend to many.

Barry WARRELL

Aged 82 years. Late of McDevitt Street, Mt Perry. Passed away unexpectedly at home on September 8, 2018. Beloved husband of Jocelyn. Dearly loved father and father-in-law. Loving grandfather.

Gary Wayne ARNOLD

Aged 60 years. Late of Smiths Rd, Avoca, and formerly of Labrador.

Passed away peacefully at the Bundaberg Base Hospital on September 12, 2018.

Beloved husband of Leonie. Dearly loved father and father-in-law. Loving grandfather.

Lorna May BROCKHURST

Aged 79 years. Late of Moor Park Beach.

Passed away at home on September 12, 2018.

Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother.

Iris May (nee Lloyd-Jones) CLAYTON

Aged 95 years. Late of Bolton Clarke Fairways and formerly of Pearl Court, Millbank.

Passed away peacefully on September 12, 2018. Dearly loved wife of Mervyn (dec'd) and Allan (dec'd), much loved mother and mother-in-law. Loving grandmother.

Anastasia 'Stasey' COCO

Aged 50 years. Taken by the angels into the arms of her loving God peacefully in her sleep at Bundaberg Hospital. Late of Bolton Clarke Fairways. Dearly loved and cherished youngest child. Profoundly loved sister and sister-in-law. Dearly loved aunt of respective families.

Michael John 'Duck' 'Roma 'Mick' 'Poppy' 'Dad' DAVIS

Aged 54 years. Late of Wyper Street, Bundaberg and formerly of Roma. Passed away peacefully at the Bundaberg Base Hospital on September 13, 2018. Beloved husband of Louise. Dearly loved father and poppy to many.

Ronald Ethelbert SAVORY

17-09-1935 - 09-09-2018

George William VANE

Aged 88 years. Late of Slocomb Street, Avenell Heights, Bundaberg. Passed away peacefully at the Friendly Society Private Hospital on Saturday, September 8, 2018. Beloved husband of Jean. Dearly loved father and father-in-law. Loving poppy and great poppy and loved uncle by respective families.

Elsie Therese CHRISTEN

Aged 92 years, passed peacefully September 16, 2018. Late of Nambour, formerly of Bundaberg. Beloved mother of five children.

Natalie Jean 'Nat' CURTIS

Aged 69 years, passed peacefully September 14, 2018, at the Mater Hospital, Bundaberg. Wife of Philip, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of three children.

Nelson Charles HOWARD

Aged 88 years, passed peacefully September 13, 2018. Late of Bundaberg, formerly of Pioneer Aged Care. Husband of Margaret Parry-Howard, father and grandfather and brother.

Mark Albert RAETHKE

Aged 33 years, passed peacefully September 13, 2018. Passed peacefully at Bundaberg Hospital. Father of Abby-Gale and Finn. Son of Susan Lee and son-in-law, uncle and nephew.

Marilyn May COOK

Aged 84 years, passed September 16, 2018. Late of Gracehaven Aged Care Wife of Ron (deceased) Mother and mother-in-law of three children, and dearly loved grandmother.

Kenneth Alfred "Ken" POMFRETT

Aged 74 years. Passed peacefully September 17, 2018. Late of Waratah Drive, Avoca, passed at Bundaberg Paras unit. Beloved husband of Janette. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to six children. Loving poppy.

Jean Margaret ROBINSON

Aged 85 years. Passed peacefully on September 01, 2018. Passed at home. Beloved wife of David "Bill" (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law. Loving nan and great nan.

John "Athol" GRAHAM

Aged 91 years. Passed peacefully September 19, 2018. Late of Goodwin Street, Bundaberg. Beloved Husband of Thelma (dec'd). Dearly loved father & father-in-law. Loving grandpa and great grandpa. Loved Uncle and friend to many.

Stewart Ross ANTONY

Aged 72 years. Passed peacefully September 17, 2018. Late of Isambert Lane, Bundaberg. Passed Base hospital. Beloved husband of Pat. Dearly loved father of Ross. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle

Alan Keith DOWSE

Aged 85 years. Passed away peacefully September 17, 2018. Late of Meiliene Aged Care and formerly of Morshead Street. Loved brother, uncle and friend to many.

Valda Joyce MOAR

Aged 87 years. Passed peacefully September 20, 2018. Late of Palm Lake care, Bargara. Beloved wife of Stanley 'Charlie' (deceased). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law. Loving grandma and Great-grandma. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of respective families.

Rita Clare PRICHARD

Aged 65 years. Passed peacefully at home on September 19, 2018. Beloved wife of Kerry 'Crow". Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law. Oma of Luca, Lydia and Lily

James Weir "Jim" QUAITE O.A.M

Aged 85 years. Late of Dunkirk Street, Bundaberg. Passed unexpectedly on September 20, 2018. Husband of Elsie. Beloved father and father-in-law.

Patricia Ann RICHMOND (nee Kiernan)

Aged 76 years. Passed suddenly in Bundaberg of September 16, 2018

Wendy Ann BAILEY

Aged 59 years. Passed September18, 2018. Late of Luckes road, Bucca. Passed away peacefully at home. Dearly loved aunt and great-aunt. Sister and sister-in-law.

Sophie BRODIE

Aged 72 years. Late of Goodwood road, Bundaberg and formerly of Wollongong. Passed peacefully at home on September 18, 2018. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law. Loving grandmother. Loved sister and sister-in-law.

Alma Lillian CAREY

Aged 101 years. Late of Bundaberg. Passed away at home on September 22, 2018. Beloved wife of Doug (deceased). Dearly loved mother.

Zivko 'Joe' DAMJANOSKI

Aged 71 years. Late of Bundaberg and formerly of Tasmania. Passed away peacefully at the Mater Hospital on September 23, 2018. Dearly loved father and father in-law. Loving grandfather and friend.

Patricia "Trish" LLOYD (nee McBride)

Late of Albany Creek, formerly of Bundaberg. Passed away peacefully at the Wesley Hospital on Friday, September 21, 2018.

Mervyn Alfred "Merv" REHBEIN

Aged 91 years. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 23, 2018. Loving husband to Mavis. Adored father and father-in-law. Loving grandfather.

Dorothy May "Dot" CURTIS

Aged 82 years, Late of Kepnock Grove and formerly of Steuart Street, Bundaberg North. Passed on September 24, 2018. Beloved wife of Rusty. Dearly loved mother, sister and sister-in-law. A cherished aunt and friend to many.

Beris Yvonne PITT (Duchess of Decadence)

Passed peacefully on September 24, 2018, after an unexpected illness. Loving mother.

